The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, May 17, 2022

This is a very special day for love and for those of you who wish to dive into all that love has to give. We have the Moon trine Venus, today, and it's as if Love Itself has come down to Earth to bless certain signs of the Zodiac with hope, devotion, and a future.

This is the lucky-in-love day that we all dream of having; the day when the person we adore says just the right thing to us at the right time.

They say the little things are what matter, and today is all about how powerful those little things can be.

What makes this day feel even luckier is that we won't be expecting anything to be any different.

Some of us already feel very lucky in our love lives, so anything 'more' will just feel like a cherry on the sundae more good stuff on an already good thing.

Little do we know how tricky that 'cherry' can be, meaning that this is the day where some tiny little effort will open the door to something huge and meaningful. That's what today brings: meaning.

If you are one of the zodiac signs that will be affected most by Moon trine Venus, then one of the things you'll get on this day is a new meaning to your love life.

What might start out as a sweet fling may very well evoke a beautiful marriage. This is the day for proposals and engagements.

There are no pranks being pulled today. What many of us will get to experience today is what it's like to be both loved and respected. If someone asks you to marry them today, and you're already madly in love with them, then it is advised for you to jump on it.

This luck is purposeful for these three zodiac signs.

And, here's what is making love so lucky for Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because it's also birthday season for you, you're kind of in the mood to be treated well, and thankfully, you've got yourself a mate who is all too ready to do just that.

Sit back and enjoy this day as your romantic partner will absolutely go out of their way to make sure you get everything your heart desires.

And, if they are part of what makes your heart sing, then they will happily be yours for as long as you wish them to be, which might very well turn out to be forever.

You are the lucky recipient today and you will receive more than just gifts; you may be hearing some good news as well, or, you might be asked to take the relationship one step further, meaning exclusivity and perhaps marriage.

Are you the marrying type, and is there a marrying type? All you know is that today, you are game and because you love your person so much, you might just end up winning this love game after all.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've got a secret and you like keeping it all to yourself. One of the reasons you like keeping it to yourself is because you don't want anyone to interfere with your plans, because those plans include someone you are madly in love with, and you don't want to blow anything.

You're OK at this point; you and your person are nobody's business and you like it that way.

This creates luck for you, as you have the discretion to know when to share and when to withhold, and in withholding, you get to learn more and more about the person you are with, without the advice and opinions of others.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You know how people get when they find out two people are in love; they either want to tell you what to do with that love, or they want to ruin it.

People, ugh, they just can't help themselves, sometimes. But you are different; you don't share your info with everyone, and that makes it so that today, you and your loved one can move through the world in privacy and in peace.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You're either all in, or all out, and today is the day you can finally admit to yourself that you're all in. This refers to your romantic relationship. You've held off from committing to this person because you wanted to make sure they really are the real deal, and in all honestly, you didn't want to have to hurt them unnecessarily.

What's interesting is that you will be directly influenced by Moon trine Venus today, which will have you seeing only the upside of being in a committed relationship.

Today brings you insight; an exclusive relationship isn't as bad as you thought it would be, in fact, there's a sense of relief that comes along with knowing that you're secure and that your partner has committed themselves to you.

In a way, it's what you've always wanted; loyalty, devotion, monogamy. You've always wanted it but were afraid you'd never be able to commit. Today brings you into the light and positivity of commitment, and guess what? It's going to feel good!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.