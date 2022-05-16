The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Put up your dukes because we've got Moon square Mars in the sky and we're feeling mean. No More Mister Nice Guy is the song of the day, and for some of us, we'll be only too happy to join in on that bandwagon. If there's a nit to pick, we'll pick it.

It's there a fight that calls our name, we'll jump on in and scrap with the best of 'em.

We are not afraid to get dirty today, and for some of us, it might even seem like fun. Still, it's the kind of fun that ends up in regret and shame, so you've been warned.

Moon square Mars doesn't just inspire hostility in us, it encourages it. This transit has a way of working our last nerve; we'll feel paranoid, attacked, and called out.

We won't be able to tell the difference between someone saying hello or someone telling us to go to hell.

All this day gives us is a one-way interpretation that inevitably leads to hostility and aggression. We've all heard the expression, "Rebel without a cause," well, today will bring a new expression: Bully without a cause. And certain signs of the Zodiac will be our prime representatives.

And so, for some, Moon square Mars is really going to shake your day up.

Hope you like pushing your way to the top, or insisting that things go your way.

Because if you are one of the zodiac signs that are most affected by this transit, then you, too, will be making your presence known in ways that, if left unchecked, could become memorable, to say the least.

You are about to make your mark today, signs, and that mark may just end up as something that defines you in all the wrong ways.

So, which three zodiac signs bear the burden of rough horoscopes on Tuesday, May 17, 2022?

Well, if you ask Aries, Libra, or Scorpio, they will say it's them.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Prepare to challenge everyone around you today to a duel. If it were the Wild West, you'd be the gunslinger today and all that it would take for you to pull off a shot would be to get the sun in your eyes, hitting you the wrong way.

You wake up on edge and you carry the sharpness with you throughout the day. It doesn't matter if yesterday was the day you found bliss and enlightenment; today is another day in your mind.

It's the day you get back at someone for being, well, for not being you.

You are in an intolerant mood today, Aries, and while it's no biggie for you to attack someone you care about, you'll take anyone you can find.

Whoever gets in your way, no matter how accidentally, you are going to mow them down, unceremoniously. Hopefully, those around you will catch on quickly to your world-domination mood and back out of your way. You embody the Moon square, Mars. Hail Caesar.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon square Mars is going to feel more internal for you, than external; you aren't on the list of people who will attack others today, because your trip is all about paranoia and self-consciousness.

You can't help but feel there's something wrong with you.

On any other day, you'd let that feeling go, but this transit really wants you to live inside your head today, where you back into walls and find yourself confused and concerned as to what's next on the list of bad things that will happen.

You feel like you made the wrong move; that you offended someone, but you can't get up the nerve to confront them or apologize for your offensive behavior.

And, in letting it go, you become part of the neglect that collectively comes to haunt you today. Moon square Mars makes it so that you can't stop thinking about how you treated someone, yet, you'll do nothing about it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes this a rough day for you turns out to be the result of how you process rejection. Seems like there's someone who doesn't like you as much as you thought they did, and this puts a dent in your ego.

You naturally assume that everyone likes you, and while it's not the most important thing in the world to be known as super popular, you don't like finding out that there's actually someone out there who finds you to be foolish, or trite.

Trite! You? You feel like you're the deepest, most profound thinker and speaker around, and yet, you've impressed someone so much that they think you're an absolute fool who knows nothing.

Ordinarily, this would be no big deal to you; so what, someone doesn't adore you, who cares?

But today, during Moon square Mars, you'll be focused on this person's disapproval of you to the point where you can hardly focus on anything else. Hey, it happens.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.