The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, Monday, May 16, 2022

It's fairly easy to fall into the category of 'luckiest in love' today as we have some very loving and supportive transits backing us up.

Namely, the Moon in Sagittarius — a transit that promotes future-vision and hopeful dreams, along with the Moon trine Jupiter, which instills in us a real and true desire to follow our dreams and make the very best of our situations.

So, positivity rules the day and for those of us who can get on board with that idea, we will certainly see how our love lives benefit in big ways.

This is the kind of day that clears the ice for some couples. Say, for instance, you are your partner have wanted to discuss 'that thing' for a while, but fear has stopped you both while keeping the two of you in a state of repression.

Jupiter energy is here to dissolve that tension and allow for the communication to open up.

This is also a very lucky day for those who wish to say something BIG to their loved ones, a la "let's get married," or, "let's go to Europe together..."

What's done on this day has a very good chance of leading to successful future moves.

Today could be seen as the day you make an investment in love; one that is almost guaranteed to bring you a fortunate return for your efforts.

This day is also about believing in your own good fortune so that you can get out of your own way and let it happen.

Here's how the Moon on Monday affects Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius.

And, why they are the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on May 16, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you've gone through so much in the past, where love is concerned, you've learned to take whatever comes your way with a grain of salt; it's not that you have become fearful of love, it's just that you want to learn how to trust someone again, and you realize that's a tall order when it comes to human relationships.

The good news is that you will have a lucky day today when it comes to love because you will feel something open up in your heart on this day, and you won't be able to deny it.

There's a person in your life, and they don't necessarily have to be a romantic interest, but they have a strong influence on you, and today, May 16, is the day you make the decision to let love in, once again.

Sure, you are wary and cautious, and that's great — you should be. But you're also not about to let it all slip away, and slowly but surely, with the help of this curious person in your life, you'll be able to get back on track with love, once again. It's a good day for you, Aries; you'll feel the strength.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What makes this a lucky day for you, in love, is that you seem to have found someone who has the same interests as you do, and not only that — they're completely into participating in those interests.

If you're a chef, for instance, you may meet a fellow chef who is completely dedicated to making insanely delicious meals, right alongside you.

This could be a work-related love affair, and while it feels exciting and hopeful right now, there's a very good chance you could take this work-related connection and turn it into something truly special like a permanent relationship.

You balk over the idea of anything being permanent, but you secretly crave having what you think everyone else has. You're on your way, Gemini. Love has found you, whether you are ready for it or not. Who knew! Even you can have a happy life in love. Good for you, Gemini!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love looks good for you today, Sagittarius, as it appears that you'll be getting together with someone who is as wild and crazy as you are and wishes to do something just as wild and crazy on this day. With you.

Sometimes, you are the shiest person in the group, and sometimes you're the extrovert with the most to offer; but for you to crawl out of your shell, you need someone who is just like you to bring out your confidence.

That's who you'll find today, and while they may not be a stranger, there will be something new about this person that acts as an inspiration to you.

And as we all know, all we need to give Sagittarius is a minute amount of inspiration for them to start running around like the energizer bunny.

This new person in your life is going to jump-start your batteries so that you know that today is going to be filled with love...and the excitement of doing something altogether new.

