Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 16, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, May 16, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, your outgoing ways are catching up with you today.

So, that's why you are getting a big hint from the universe with the Hermit tarot card. If you needed a sign to stay home and chill, this is it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower comes to you waving a flag of warning that today is not a day for risks.

Instead, you'll want to avoid drama like the plague. The Tower says if you ever wanted to avoid unnecessary problems, today is the day to keep your guards up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can be unfair, and you may be witness to fate dealing someone a sleight of hand.

This can have you wondering if you ought to help out or let a person learn through the school of hard knocks. Either way, they will figure it out, even if it's painful for you to observe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Your intuitive nature may sense someone's being dishonest lately. And, even if you are wearing your heart on your sleeve and showing your cards you can tell when you're the only one.

Today, you might not be able to prove that a person is holding back. But, you will not be proved wrong, and that is going to be all you need to know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are bittersweet today. You close the door to a chapter of your life that you know needed to end.

Now, you get to embrace the amazing adventure of a new experience. It's sad, but you're also going to feel excited. Great things are coming to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You have a lot to look forward to because the Sun tarot card is a sign that everything is going to go your way.

You have the Midas touch, Virgo. Everything you need to do happens as you wish it to. You get to call the shots. You can do no wrong. Your A-game is strong and that's a great thing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Your sharp eye is spotting all sorts of problems, and you are the one to solve them without help from others.

You may have to put in a little bit of money to fix a thing or two. But, it's an investment in yourself, and that makes it all worth it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Unhappiness can make it appear that someone else would be a better option for you than the relationship you're in now. But, this is merely a distraction from the truth of your life.

You will want to divert your eyes back to where you are. It's OK to wonder what if, but only for a moment. Your attention is needed right where you are now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are in this creative space. You are ready to make things happen including creating some art.

Let those imaginative juices flow. You don't have to do anything major or over-the-top. Just communicate what you are seeing down to your soul.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

There's motivation all around, Capricorn. You have the love and support of good friends. You have the nod of approval from your loved ones.

There's only one thing for you to do now, and that is to pursue your goals and succeed. The world is waiting for you to become all that you're designed to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

There are always going to be those pangs of regret when you have realized that you cannot change the past. These feelings are normal. You will always wonder what could have been different, but when you do choose what you know will make the future what you hope it will be despite of the past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There's a little bit of chaos, but you know how to organize it, don't you? You're used to things being out of sorts from time to time.

There's no reason for you to fret. Everything will work out because you're here for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.