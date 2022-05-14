The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, May 15, 2022

We've got a lot of opposition going on this Sunday, which may have a negative effect on some of us.

So, which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 15, 2022?

We're looking at troubles with communication and the idea of wanting desperately to break the rules while feeling restricted and unable to cope.

We think we know the solution — and we may just have it, but luck seems to favor other people, leaving us in the dark with our emotions and all the things we wish to say but can't.

This tripped-up inability is due to the transits Moon opposition Mercury and Moon opposition Uranus.

This is not the day for talk, but for action, and because the transits are so slippery, we may not know what action to take. If what we need to do is express ourselves, yet we can't find the right opportunity to do so, we may end up feeling exceedingly frustrated.

If we cannot figure out what actions to take, along with the fact that we can't find the right time to express what's on our minds, then we will be doubly frustrated.

This may be the day where it's just best to retreat into one's own world where we can find a modicum of security.

So, it should prove to be a somewhat rough day for certain signs of the zodiac, mainly because nothing will get done today.

We feel stuck and in a rut simply because we can't say what's on our minds, and there doesn't seem to be a door that opens for us.

It's a day where we need to rise above the turmoil and accept that not every day goes our way. Will we survive it? Hell yeah. Carry on.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is not the day you had in mind, and being that all of your well-laid plans do not look like they're about to come through, you will spend most of this day angry and frustrated.

This is the kind of frustration caused by inanimate objects; people aren't your problem today.

This is a purely materialistic kind of frustration, meaning, you can't access your money, or you just put up a post that disappeared, etc.

This is also the kind of day that might wake up old, bad habits, simply because you feel the need to find a way to cope with your frustration and you know that the old reliable bad habits always came through for you.

Of course, they did more than coming through — they nearly ruined your life, and so you know intellectually that you cannot return to your old ways just because you can't deal with today's inconvenience.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

People have been telling you to meditate for years now, and you always shrug them off as if they were some kind of faux-guru who needs to say, "namaste" after every sentence.

You've rejected new age thinking because you've always believed in solutions that were more down to earth and less 'spacey' until this day hits you.

Today is the day where absolutely nothing you say seems to penetrate anyone's ears. No one's listening and you're starting to feel invisible.

You may become so frustrated with people today that you'll want to walk away from everything, and then it will become obvious: maybe you need to find a relaxation method, like meditation, to deal with the exorbitant amount of stress that you're living with today.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Could meditation really help, and could you, Virgo, possibly focus on nothingness for a long enough time to rid your mind of thoughts, thus becoming calmer? We shall see, but you know what? Meditation would be a good start.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you needed today was Moon opposition Uranus, as it seems to come at the most inopportune time. You have a business to do, today.

Not only do you need clarity and concentration, but you also need those in your circle to pay strict attention as the matters at hand are of great importance and everyone has to be present in body, mind, and spirit.

Sounds like the ideal meet-up, and in a perfect world, everyone would be as present as all that.

Unfortunately, Uranus energy stirs the pot and makes everyone feel a bit laxer, and less inclined to pay attention.

Maybe people aren't as serious as you are about this project or campaign. What you will see today will make you want to throw your hands up and walk away, defeated.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.