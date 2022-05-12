Hmm, let's see ... it's Friday the 13, 2022, and as it stands, it actually does look like a few signs of the Zodiac may come into what we might call 'bad luck.' Superstition still holds to the day, and for some reason, we all get scared of the idea of Friday the 13th. It's not like Jason Voorhees is about to make an appearance, or is he?

Back to reality: we have cosmic transits that affect us, every day of our lives.

Today is no exception, and whereas there will be good things that happen on this day, Friday the 13th, so, too, will there be bad things. It's just life, and no matter what day it is, we always find a way to get through the day.

What may hold us up today is not superstition, however, it's Moon trine Saturn, and Saturn energy means control-freak behavior, limitation, and harsh discipline. If you are a student, then this is the day when the pressure is on to study for the final exam and ace it. Nothing less.

There's another reason that this day could go south for you and that is that you believe it's a bad luck day.

There is no lie to the idea that thought is creative and if you fall into the superstition that this day has some kind of magical negativity to it, then all you are doing is supporting the idea that it can be a bad day for you. Think positively and stay in the present; this isn't Medieval times. We don't have to fall apart simply because we see the number 13.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, May 13, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

That Moon trine Saturn transit is working your last nerve today and while you reject the idea of 'bad luck', you still manage to find yourself in a pickle.

You might be dealing with a control freak boss or a landlord who is making demands that you're not about to heed. You'd rather not be disturbed today, yet you keep on putting yourself in the position of being agitated and annoyed.

The key to today's success is in staying away from people.

People are the root of the problem, and with all of that Saturn energy making everyone around feel like they're the boss, it might be best to just walk away when you sense trouble brewing.

You are not someone who will ever appreciate being controlled or talked down to. Engage with people today and you will get to experience both.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might not be superstitious but you certainly do hold on to meaningless traditions, and if there's an archaic belief that comes along with whatever it is that keeps you attached to your religion or association, it certainly doesn't keep you feeling stable during days that are 'supposed' to be bad luck.

It's Friday the 13th, and so you hunker down, waiting for the bad luck to hit, because that's how it goes, right?

The great "They" predict bad luck for all human beings on this day and you fall right in line with that kind of thinking.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Your higher self sees all of this as nonsense, and on a deep level, you don't feel anything one way or another for number 13 or this magically detrimental day, yet, there you are saying things like, "I'm just not lucky," or "if anyone's going to have bad luck, it's me, for sure." Stop that! Go have yourself a good day, Virgo. Don't fall for superstition.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today will have you feeling particularly raw and emotional. Whatever happened last night — could have been a bad dream or an argument with a family member — has affected you strongly and will continue to do so all through the day.

There's something, a feeling, an emotion, that you just can't shake.

It's like a hunch, and it's not good. You suspect something today and you can't quit your finger on it. Moon trine Saturn makes you desperately want to get to the bottom of it, and yet, you don't know what your first move would even look like.

The day is about trying to retrieve some memory as if knowing what's going on will put everything back in order. Know this, Pisces, you may not be able to figure this day out, and as it goes with days ... they pass, and they are forgotten. Head up, don't worry too much.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.