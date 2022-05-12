3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Fall In Love During The Moon Opposite Venus Starting Friday, May 13, 2022

There are several reasons why a person can't fall in love. One being that they might be feeling self-protective and not willing to gamble whatever security they have, away.

Another reason may be that they have been burned in the past and are not ready to make the move again, as the last time came with trauma and pain. Yeah, that'll do it. And when we have Moon opposite Venus, we have the time to think about this can we fall in love, or is this just not for us? Because the truth is, falling in love isn't for everyone.

Moon opposite Venus helps us analyze ourselves, and often times that analysis turns into realization. For some people, this transit makes what might have been unclear at one point, very clear.

And when it comes to falling in love, those who are affected by this transit will feel this is their fate — and they will willingly own it. We oftentimes think of this kind of situation as pitiful. Oh, the poor person who can't fall in love, how sad for them. NOT.

When you know yourself, you know what your parameters are, and in the case of love and romance, certain folks just don't want to play the game. It's not as if they haven't tried, I mean, who doesn't TRY to fall in love with someone?

We all do. And some of us pick up on the messages inherent in this action, meaning, if we find that falling in love with someone isn't as glamorous as its reputation, then we leave it alone.

Falling in love is hard for some people and during the Moon opposite Venus, it's not only obvious but it is also intended. Imagine that? Owning your decision to not fall in love. Wowzers. And yet, it happens.

For zodiac signs, Gemini, Cancer, and Libra it will feel impossible to fall in love during the Moon opposite Venus starting Friday, May 13, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a good reason why you can't fall in love during the Moon opposite Venus, and that's because you don't want to. You've done that path already and while it was fun, it just ended up eating your time away and leaving you cold and empty.

Because falling in love is such an amazing experience, it naturally comes with its balance, meaning that falling in love inevitably means falling out of love, which is the biggest disappointment you can think of.

You don't like having your emotions bullied around, and you don't like feeling so vulnerable that you can't control yourself. Being in love is fun, but it's so temporary and elusive that it's almost not worth the effort for you, Gemini.

You are a profoundly emotional being, and your intelligent nature tells you that you are better off NOT falling in love, and you're good with that.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Falling in love, to you, means inviting trouble into your life. While people have called you 'bitter' because of your take on falling in love, you know that it's not bitterness, but an experience that has left you cold on this topic. Yay, let them all fall in love — at their own peril.

If that's what everyone wants, then good for them.

It's just not for you, and during the Moon opposite Venus, you feel it in your bones. You're not closed down, however, as you do enjoy dating or being with people of interest; you're simply not the person who lays down their lives in a moment of passion.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You ARE, however, the person who has enough self-respect that if you feel something is too much, you back off. And that is how you feel about falling in love. You'd rather get to the 'love' stage as you find the 'falling in love' phase to be obnoxious.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have been accused of being insensitive, or worse — unable to love, and that's just not true. What people have picked up on is that you're not willing to lose yourself for the sake of another person, and that's generally what happens when you fall in love. And so, you avoid it.

During Moon opposite Venus, you feel even stronger about your stance; you're happy 'as is' and you don't need a major influence in your life right now to throw you off course. Falling in love is something you did a long time ago, and it ended up making you feel like a real fool, and being a fool is not your style.

You are a charismatic charmer; you love to entertain and impress lovers, but fall in love with them? Why would you ever do such a thing, as it would take so much away from you? You'd rather hold on to your sanity than fall in love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.