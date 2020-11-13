50 Funny Friday The 13th Memes To Ease Your Superstitious Fears & Turn Your Luck Around

It's Friday the 13th and we all know what that means — unlucky occurrences like tripping over your shoelaces, knocking over glasses, and waking up after your alarm are just a few of the possible horrors the superstitious among us believe are likely to happen on this infamously bad luck ridden day.

What better way is there to counter anything bad these days than by turning the situation on its head with some funny memes?

But before we get to the Friday the 13th memes, how did this unfortunate day get its tricky reputation for being unlucky?

Some claim the phenomenon known as triskaidekaphobia — the fear of the number 13 — originates with New Testament, as Judas Iscariot, who would later go on to betray Jesus, was the last — and thirteenth — to arrive for the Last Supper.

And Norse legend holds that "evil and turmoil were first introduced in the world by the appearance of the treacherous and mischievous god Loki at a dinner party in Valhalla. He was the 13th guest, upsetting the balance of the 12 gods already in attendance."

It is also possible that the publication of Thomas W. Lawson's book "Friday, the Thirteenth: A Novel" was the culprit behind this most superstitious of days. The novel tells the story of a broker who travels to Wall Street to create a panic on Friday the thirteenth.

Sure, all of this may be juvenile. But even today there are still over a million cases in the United States alone of people being petrified of this day. It is so prevalent that flights have been canceled, people have called out of sick at work and some even prepare for the end of the world. So the stigma remains.

What can you do to avoid all the bad luck on Friday the 13th?

Well, there have been plenty of superstitious remedies that people have come up with. Salt, a lucky rabbit's foot, a blessed crystal are just a few that people have used to ward off evil spirits.

But really, there is no telling what works and what doesn't. The power of the mind is probably your best bet, positive thinking can go a long way.

To that end, here are the best Friday the 13th memes to help you turn that bad luck upside down:

1. "It's gonna be a great day."

At least Jason Voorhees remains positive about Friday the thirteenth.

2. "It's Friday the 13th? Oh no. I has to be evil today ..."

But why do these cute black cats have to be feared?

3. "Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever."

Anything's better than Monday. Anything.

4. "Friday the 13th. Jason likes this."

He would.

5. "I don't care if it's Friday the 13th. I'm just happy it's Friday!"

How can you be so spooked out over the best day of the week?!

6."What if I told you that Friday the 13th is a normal day?"

It's all in your head.

7. "May your Friday the 13th be filled with many cocktails and not the zombie apocalypse."

Friday is for drinking. Which might bring you bad luck.

8. "The scariest thing I will do on Friday the 13th is check my bank account."

Friday is paycheck day! Which can be scary too.

9. "Do I have bad luck because it's Friday the 13th? Or because it's Friday the 13th I am more aware of my bad luck?"

Maybe you're just unlucky all the time.

10. "Friday the 13th — Keep calm and don't go swimming, don't have sex, don't smoke, don't drink, don't go out, don't split up, don't run from the killer, if you trip, get up and run, and above all, turn on the stupid light before entering any room."

You have to be extra careful on Friday the 13th.

11."Mike! Mike! Mike! Mike! Mike! Guess what day it is?"

It's Friday!!

12. "Happy Friday the 13th! May all your irrational superstitions haunt you today."

Don't let your superstitions get the best of you.

13. "Friday the 13th — Best day ever."

Grumpy cat's favorite day of the year.

14. "Jason Voorhees is my spirit animal."

If he's your spirit animal, I may not be your friend anymore.

15. "It's Friday the 13th... my lucky day."

At least he's positive.

16. "It's Friday the 13th and I didn't have my coffee yet. Be. Very. Scared."

You have been warned.

17. "Wait for it ... hey there sexy."

If hockey masks don't do it for you ...

18. "Aww you're not bad luck, don't listen to them!"

Don't let today get you down.

19. "When they always askin' why you killin' but they never ask what's killin' you."

Who knew Jason Voorhees had feelings too?

20. "Thank god it's Friday."

TGIF

21. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday the 13th."

FINALLY.

22. "I love it. #crocs"

Jason Voorhees <3 Crocs.

23. "Waiting is the hardest part."

Oh, the anticipation.

24. "I might be white, but I'm not 'let's go see what that noise was' white."

If you've gotta be superstitious, be smart about it.

25. "I love Friday the 13th. It's the only day I know that noise isn't for me."

Poor trees never SAW it coming (see what we did there?)

26. "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious."

Just a little.

27. "I don't always Ch Ch Ch Ch, but when I do, I Ah Ah Ah Ah."

If you've ever watched a 90s slasher film, you'll know what this means.

28. "Oh it's Friday the 13th? I bet you didn't know that tomorrow's Saturday the 14th."

Could you believe it's true?!

29. "Hey girl, I think it's adorable the way you always be tripping over nothing."

Move over Ryan Gosling. Jason Voorhees is here.

30. "Am I the only one around here that thinks people shouldn't blame their stupidity on Friday the 13th?"

Maybe things are just always stupid?

31. "Triskaidekaphobia: Fear of Friday the 13th. It has a name."

Do you have it?

32. "It's Friday, Friday. Gotta get down on Friday."

Now this is stuck in your head. You're welcome.

33. "Jason can't kill me if he is busy killing my friends."

Genius.

34. "Don't be silly. Today isn't going to suck because it's Friday the 13th. Today's going to suck because you're you."

So sweet.

35. "We are black cats, but we aren't bad luck and we definitely aren't evil. Meow. I'm a little bit evil. Ok, he's evil. But most of us are cool. I promise."

Don't hate on the black cats! Not all of them are evil.

36. "Friday the 13th: 'no no no no no!' 12:00AM Saturday the 14th (turns into a pumpkin)."

Ran out of time.

37. "If a black cat crosses your path on Friday the 13th ... pet the cat."

Black cats can be pretty cute.

38. "May your Friday the 13th be less terrifying than election day."

These days it's probably easy.

39. "Still more expressions than Kristen Stewart."

Do you agree?

40. "Embrace your favorite Jason today."

Hug a Jason today.

41. "Happy Friday the 13th. You don't need Jason ... I'll kill that guy for ya." — Deadpool

Deadpool will help you out.

42. "Exam on Friday the 13th? Good luck."

It's bad luck.

44. "He's got errands ... He's got stuff to do ... And tomorrow is going to be a really busy day. Thursday the 12th."

But first, a little Friday the 13th pregame shopping ...

45. "It's Friday the 13th, that's why I'm smug."

It's your day, cat.

46. "I'd dread Friday the 13th much more if it was on a Monday."

Which is worse?

47. "Do lucks cancel each other out?"

Changing your luck is worth a try.

48. "Friday 13th police be like."

Not sure I'd ask for help from these guys.

49. "I don't always watch scary movies, but when I do, I'm up till 2 AM watching Disney princess movies to calm me down."

You do what you have to do.

50. "Survived Friday the 13th."

Hopefully this will be you on Saturday.

Molly Given is a writer and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life.

Kayla Cavanagh is a writer and editor covering pop culture and relationship topics, the best quote and meme roundups and inspiring and sharable entertainment content.