The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Thursday, May 12, 2022

What a wonderful day to be in love. May 12, 2022 brings all the joy and happiness as we celebrate the Sun square Saturn, Sun sextile Neptune, and the Moon in Libra.

Thursday lovers end their longstanding arguments and settle into their lives together. In a way, it's a 'make or break' kind of day for love, and for some zodiac signs here, there's a very positive push towards 'make.'

On this day, luck in love will take the form of two people deciding to stick together for the long haul. This is also the day that turns casual love affairs into exclusive relationships.

With Sun sextile Neptune, we are very much in touch with our feelings, and should we have deep feelings for someone else, we are more than happy to express them, aloud, and with pride.

Sun square Saturn means that the hard times are over. In other words, you fought to get here, and now you get to enjoy what you fought so hard to get: a decent, trustworthy love life.

Transit Moon in Libra makes everything seem possible because it tends to remove the hyped-up drama that tends to come with passionate relationships.

There's a sense, today, of equality and balance; both parties seem to be simpatico. This day brings not only luck in love but the ease in conversation and understanding in communication. Feel free to talk with your date-partner-spouse-honeybun today, as they will be open to hearing anything you have to say.

On Thursday, everything falls into place for Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Here's how the day effects the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 12, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might not even be able to believe how lucky in love you are today, as things haven't always worked out so beautifully for you. But then again, you are experienced and enough time has passed by so that you can safely say that you've learned some valuable lessons in love.

This gives you the edge, and today, you'll be working with that gorgeous Moon in Libra energy, which will make you not only super attractive to the person who loves you, but you won't be able to see anything other than their beauty, as well.

In other words, you and your mate won't be able to keep your hands off each other. Physical attraction is radical today, and you're going to appreciate feeling like you're the most beautiful person in the world. That's how your partner makes you feel. Lucky duck!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been feeling the momentum of your love life over the past few weeks and it seems to be going in a positive direction. It's as if the world is suddenly opening up to you, allowing you a vision of the future where you are actually calm, collected, and settled into the love affair that you always wanted to be successful.

And it does seem as though things are rounding off to success.

You and your person are getting along better than ever, and thanks to the calming qualities of the Moon in Libra, on May 12, you and your partner will notice something special: you're not fighting, disagreeing, or arguing.

And you're not someone who enjoys battling it out for love; you'd rather everything just fall into place so that it's all smooth and even.

Looks like you're about to get exactly what you want. Luck in love, for you, looks like a beautiful day in May where you and your special person get to simply enjoy each other.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What you need is a back rub, a cup of tea, and silence, and that's exactly what your oh-so compassionate romantic partner is going to give you. You need to de-stress as your anxiety levels have been through the roof; you've been suffering the Sun square Saturn 'stress attack' and while you know you'll get through it just fine, it wouldn't hurt to have the helpful support of your lover.

The Moon in Libra brings a nice touch to the day as it helps you to take it down a notch, and lets you open to your partner's suggestions.

Let this person help you, Pisces.

Let them wash your hair in a bath. Let them make you dinner. Let them be the one who does the chores today, as they are more than willing to help you get through your times of stress. Now, that's called lucky.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.