3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Might End During The Moon In Libra On May 12 - 13, 2022

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra starting on Thursday, things start to change in our relationships.

For all of the pressure we take, and for all of the expectations we're supposed to live up to, we have to admit — not everyone was cut out for the life of a couple. And oh how we do try. Just about every zodiac sign here, at one point or another, believes (or believed) that being in a relationship is the goal of life, and whether or not we thought we could fit into that mold, we tried anyway.

That's what we do: We grow up and assume that being in a relationship is the way of life that's cut out for us. Find a mate, settle down, be happy for ever and ever and ever.

During the Moon in Libra, the freethinkers come out. These are the people who don't automatically stick on to the preset rules and regulations. This Moon enables freethinking, free spirits and people who simply wish to follow the beat of their own drum.

Starting at 6:35am on Thursday, May 12, 2022, we will feel how the Moon in Libra affects everyone, but for three zodiac signs, they may see rumblings of breakups occur in their relationships.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships may come to an end during the Moon in Libra, May 12 to 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You love the idea of being in love, being coupled, being married, etc, etc ... it's a very cool fantasy to you. Because it's so ideal, you think of it as a challenge. You want to be known as the person who succeeds in everything, and if you have a successful romance, then you're definitely the winner of all things.

Unfortunately, in your current relationship, it's been challenging to keep the romance going and your partner is pulling away. You get this, and as your intelligence kicks in, you realize that this whole romance thing is good...for a time. But it's not something that needs to last forever — not to you, at least.

That kind of pressure your current relationship is putting on you is starting to feel like a nightmare, and as this Moon phase helps you grow and mature, you come to realize that being single is probably the way to go.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never been one to jump in line and act like the rest of the lemmings. You're an individual and you prefer to do things at your own pace, in your own way. This spills over onto the way you think about love and romance. It's nice stuff. You like it, and it is very pleasing ... until it's not. And the second romance becomes boring — you're out.

Why bother? Why waste precious time honoring some obligation that you have no vested interest in? During the Moon in Libra, this way of thinking will come front and center, and you will know that you are not the person who can be tied down.

In this current relationship, you feel yourself pulling away. You tried to be like everyone else, you did the romance and commitment thing, and what did it get you? Frustration and a deep feeling of fraud. You're ready to end things with your partner and try your hand at being single.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you have to hear another person tell you how life is so much better when you're in a relationship, you'll pop. You have lived a life where the advice is almost nonstop: "Get yourself a partner, Sagittarius. Don't be lonely. There's someone out there for you..." It never ends, this human need to be constantly matchmaking for someone else.

You are perfectly fine on your own, and during the Moon in Libra, it's like the path becomes totally clear for you. You've always known who you are, what you're capable of and what you really do NOT want in your life. And what you don't want is to have to live with another person, day in and day out.

Sure, love and romance are fantastic, but in your opinion, once the toenail clippings and the snoring make their appearance, the romance is dead. You prefer being single as there are so many less toenails to have to clean up.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.