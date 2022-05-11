May 12, 2022, and Mercury retrograde is in full swing. For three zodiac signs, the energy starts to bring intensity to their horoscopes the most.

Thursday brings a few challenges, depending on who we are and what our zodiac sign is, those challenges could include health as well as attitude.

This is a good day to get a check-up or to change something in our lifestyle. Food plays an important role in today's focus and it would be a wise choice to ask yourself if you are eating properly, or just letting your health go to waste.

Transit-wise, we're looking at Moon in Libra, which may help us see that we are unbalanced in our dietary approach, and Moon opposition Jupiter, which clearly states that we may be overeating and simply overdoing it, whatever 'it' is.

Because of these two astrological transits we will have a choice as to whether or not we do something about the state of our health, and being that action is needed, we'd better get on it.

What makes this day rough is that we have to admit to something that feels like a failure, and that's incredibly hard to do.

Especially if it's something as personal as diet and body image; no one likes to think that they 'can't' be disciplined, but when we realize that we have zero discipline, we feel weak and incapable.

Let that Moon in Libra light shine down on the problem so that we can look at it realistically. If we can face our own troubled reality, we can kick it to the ground. Let's do this.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, May 12, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are tired of telling people that you're OK every time they ask about your health, and you fear people have noticed that you look a little 'too' run down lately.

You know there's something going on, and you know there's probably a quick fix as well, but you also don't like to admit to yourself that anything could possibly be wrong with you, health-wise.

After all, who does? Nobody wants to think they need to change unless it's so forgone that they have to.

And for you, Virgo, you are getting your warning sign today, during Moon in Libra.

You have been neglecting your health, and that neglect is catching up to you. It's time to put aside any laziness and get moving. You don't need to do anything drastic but you do have to start paying attention to your health and your body's needs. Nutrition is important. Stay away from the garbage foods and treat yourself to better health.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You tend to sway towards the hypochondriacal, and for someone who pays as close attention to your health as you do, you might be paying a little too much attention to one thing, while leaving another issue out. This could be due to not wanting to see something because of a fear that it could lead to bigger problems.

There's no need to fear here, but there is a need to balance out your attention.

This would be a good day for you to focus on something other than your health so that you can become a balanced person.

You are looking too hard at all the little things that bother you, and you have started to neglect other things in your life, like cleaning your home or paying bills on time. Balance is what's required here.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today is the day when you need to confront something important, and you know that you've been putting this off for what feels like forever.

And this is, of course, your health and well-being. You are the person who tends to take care of everyone else; you put others before you and you like it that way. But what's happened over the years is that this has become your excuse to not focus on your own issues.

You feel as if concentrating on others gives you no time to concentrate on your own self, and that's become the number one reason your health has taken a toll.

While you are still in good shape, take heed to the warning; we are fragile creatures, we human beings.

We need care, and in your case, Pisces that really does mean self-care, and we're not talking about cucumber eye masks and manicures; we are talking about changing your lifestyle, starting today. Get on it.

