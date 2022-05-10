The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Three zodiac signs are slated for some very obvious upgrades in their love lives on this day, and bravo to you for surviving Mercury retrograde's first day in town, as this transit is not conducive to luck in love.

However, we are the bosses of our own lives, and if we choose to turn a blind eye to all that's 'supposed' to happen to us on such a day, then we might very well end up being the person who gets to claim all the toys, by day's end.

And that's how it's going to work for some people on May 10. What you think is hopeless will turn out to be hopeful. What you naturally assume won't work, somehow works, and works well, at that.

What you automatically believe cannot possibly be a lucky day will turn out to be a very lucky one, indeed. And in love, well, that's where the magic takes place. And magic, it most certainly is.

May 10 is not just hosting the retrograde; we have Jupiter in Aries on this day as well, and if we are in the proper mindset, we could end up having our thoughts magnified and made manifest.

That means if we feel love for a person, Aries energy will let us communicate that feeling of love in such a way that the person of our interest will be able to feel nothing but warmth and happiness.

We have at our disposal today the power to make someone feel really great about being alive. If we give love today, we will see how worth it is all is.

So, Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio ...

Here's who's luckiest in love on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are tired of having things not go your way, and on this day, you'll consider trying a different approach. For you, compromise is distasteful; it suggests that you're only going to get half of what you want, and generally, the Leo way is to get all of what you want.

But life doesn't seem to work that way, and you're starting to catch on to the idea that compromise just might get you a happier life. It's the head trip of 'compromise' that you'll be working out today.

When they say it's all about perception, in this case, it's the same: if you can see that compromise isn't the same as defeat, then you'll start seeing it as something brilliant in your life.

And your love life is about to benefit tremendously by your discovery. Let it happen, Leo. It's OK to be a compassionate ruler.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're not going to let the drawbacks of Mercury retrograde get in your way — just yet, as you have plans for this day, and no amount of cosmic interference is going to get in your way. This could be a big day for you; your partner has something special going on in their life right now and you want to show them that you are there for them.

You are doing your best work by putting aside your pickiness and judgmental behavior for their sake, and they are not only going to notice, but they're also going to appreciate you for your efforts.

Your partner is someone who has great patience, and you are not interested in pushing their buttons today. This day brings you luck in love, and it will show up as patience, togetherness, and your personal ability to let them take the spotlight without grabbing your own share of it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With Jupiter in Aries, you should expect to feel strong and driven, in terms of how your relationship is going. You feel at ease today, knowing that whatever plans you come up with, your partner will go along with them, without a fight.

That's not to say you are leading them into the fire; on the contrary — you wish to celebrate their life today and you want them to feel both comfortable and at ease.

Aries influences you in a positive way; you feel the strength and the conviction, but you are able to place this energy into your relationship. Once you decide that this day is going to turn out well, it will.

You are a person who lives day by day, and if this is true, then you owe it to yourself to make room for days that are easygoing. Love, in its purest form, can happen between you and your loved one on this day, May 10, 2022. Lucky indeed!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.