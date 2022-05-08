The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 9, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 9, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, May 09, 2022.

Aries

How you show up in the lives of others speaks volumes about your dedication to your relationship.

With Venus in your today, you are open to providing love and support in a way that is tangible.

From helping with chores to giving someone a backrub, the day is perfect for being hands-on and fully present in your love life.

Taurus

When someone becomes your ex, it's can be hard to wish them well, especially if the breakup was hurtful and full of strife. However, today, your compassionate nature will have you thinking differently.

You are reframing your point of view about what closure means, and now instead of hoping karma hits hard, you are ready to forget and yes, even forgive, the past.

Gemini

When you're feeling down, helping a good friend can be one way to forget your own troubles. There are plenty of opportunities to be there for the people in your life.

You can grab a cup of coffee and listen to a story about their day. You can be that cheery voice on the other end of the phone that boosts the spirits. Your presence is all that's needed, and it's deeply felt.

Cancer

Sometimes people don't put their best foot forward in a relationship, and it can be for a variety of reasons including taking their partner for granted.

You may have caught yourself doing exactly that, but now that you're aware, you can start making changes that improve your communication and bring you closer once again.

Leo

When you don't feel the love you want to feel, you may decide to just go through the emotions.

Fake it until you make it can be the mantra of the day, and although it can feel like you're not being true to yourself, you may be surprised how quickly the feelings return once again.

Virgo

It can be hard not to fall into power struggles today with a partner, especially if you're discussing financial matters that involve investments, property, and how to prepare for emergencies.

If possible realize that tensions often pass once the initial discussion or debate is over. What can feel like a deal-breaker or an area of conflict now may smooth itself out later.

Libra

Sometimes the best way to say I love you is to do little things for your partner that they can do for themselves, but time is a problem.

Taking a few strains off their plate can help them to feel like the burdens of life are lessened. Helping to reduce their stress can also give them space to love you in the way that they wanted to but were too tired to do so before.

Scorpio

Today, making time to 'get things done' seems natural, and there's lots of supportive energy to tend to the details.

You are driven to succeed, and so doing errands together can be fun, and productive. In fact, if you're just starting to date, this may also be a wonderful way to see what life would be like when living together as a couple.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your romantic nature comes across as playful and flirty today.

You have a child-likeness to you that is so attractive to others and make you desirable, fun, and someone people just love to be around because of the memories they make with you.

Capricorn

The home is meant to be a place of peace and rest, so when there's strife in yours it can be heartbreaking. Today, make plans to bring a spirit of peace in your residence and try to let arguments that don't need to happen have a place there.

Aquarius

Kind words mean so much to others, and today, you're an open book of gentleness and sweet affirmations.

Sending a little encouragement to a friend via text or making a phone call to a friend that says you're thinking of them, are all ways to show up in others' lives and to be there when needed.

Pisces

Volunteering your time can be one of the greatest acts of love you can make toward others. It's so nice when you give from your heart without expecting anything else in return.

Just a small act of selflessness can help to boost your own spirit because you see how blessed you truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.