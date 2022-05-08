The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 9, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 9, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Plan ahead, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of routines, particularly the area of your health.

This is the perfect time to start a new routine that is focused on your health. It's the perfect time to try a fitness app or to join a workout group to start hitting your summer goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your personality loves it when things are beautiful and aesthetic, and with the Moon gliding into Virgo, your sector of art and creativity, this makes it a wonderful time of the week to focus on redecorating.

If you have plans to repaint the house or a room, stop by and pick up some swatches from a local paint shop or you can download an app to see how your place would look with the hottest colors this summer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love your family, so when the Moon is in Virgo, you'll want to be as close as you can. So, it could be time for a visit.

You might enjoy going out for dinner or having a nice, long conversation with the folks via FaceTime. it's wonderful to catch up and hear how everyone is doing. It will fill your love cup to the full.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Communication becomes a tedious exercise as the Moon in Virgo has you tending to the details. Cancer, you won't want to mince words when getting your point across.

And, you may want to improve how you speak about certain topics. If you use a guide for writing or have a signature on an email where your links are outdated, now is a great time to bring things up to speed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to keep solid financial records, so when the Moon is in Virgo, your sector of money, tending to your accounting is a sure win.

This is a great time to update your spreadsheets or to check and see what tax write-offs to start looking out for in preparation for next year's returns. If you have bills to pay or need to cancel auto-pay, this is the time to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of personal identity, it's a good time to pay attention to things that protect it, especially online.

Tasks related to internet security are ideal for this time including backing up cell phones and computers, performing software updates, and changing passwords, especially if you have used the same across platforms online.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You typically aren't nitpicky, but today you may perceive the actions of others with a higher standard than usual.

The Moon in Virgo, your enemy sector can have the least judgmental Libra turning their nose up when things don't make sense.

And, you might decide that certain things are dealbreakers and create distance where you see incompatibilities that cannot be worked out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Virgo activates your networking sector, and this can be a good time for you to search out new mutually beneficial alliances or business partnerships.

Check out upcoming conferences or conventions that allow you to meet new people.

See who may be attending to understand how you can be of help to others, and prepare ahead for any power meeting you'll have at work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It can take a little bit of time to figure out what type of career you want to pursue, and if you're in a job you are unhappy about, fear might be a problem.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status. It's good to evaluate your strengths and weaknesses at this time.

You may discover a niche field you would be perfect for, and the next few days are great for doing research about qualifications, job openings, and how you can break into the field.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your awareness is heightened when the Moon is in Virgo. And, for you, life becomes your main teacher.

You become more in tune with what's going on around you and it helps you to perceive certain truths that you were unaware of before.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your zodiac sign cares about people and helps a good cause that helps families, children, and pets.

If you have plans to do a big donation of goods, products, or some sort of service, this week's Moon in Virgo is a wonderful time to be generous with resources.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Plan a dinner date with your best friend or if it has been too long since you spent quality time with your significant other, make plans to do so soon.

The Moon is in Virgo, and for the next few days, so attention turns toward your commitments and the relationships. This is an ideal time to fortify bonds and to give attention to what matters most in your. life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.