The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 7, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 7, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, May 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Set your mind on your dreams, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of passion and creativity.

This is a wonderful time to aim for what you desire and to pursue your goals with all your heart. The courage is there if you need it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's always one person who steps up to the plate to be the leader in your family, and right now, Taurus, that is you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home. Invest your time in others. Show your care and support, even if you have to express it across the miles.

Just knowing you're there is enough for a person to feel like they are not alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are so brave when you speak your truth, and Gemini, you've got a lot of important things to say.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication.

You may be entering a time when you can't compromise your beliefs. So, a part of your stubborn nature can show.

You are someone who can go the extra mile to help people understand your point of view.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Buy something that is a little extra but also makes you feel amazing. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money. Why not invest in a signature piece for your wardrobe.

Perhaps it's a little flashier than your usual style, but everyone needs that one thing that impresses. Today, you might find that perfect item that you love for years to come.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have so many goals and dreams, but Leo, there are things you have yet to learn. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal development.

Do you have to go to school or sign up for a course? Does your current job offer reimbursement assistance for education?

Today, make it a point to get answers to important questions that involve your future so you can plan and get things moving in the right direction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to say goodbye to the old ways and embrace a new vision for your life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of endings, and letting go is a theme.

You may not know what you want to do right away. But, you may be so surprised to discover how amazing your future can be when you free yourself from what does not work for you anymore.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

To be a friend requires special bravery, and when you have had a problem or experienced some disagreement it can seem easier to just stop talking and let things die.

But, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friendship, and this can give you the courage you need to face your own fears and frustrations. You can try over again and give a relationship the extra effort it deserves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you are trying to be the best at your job, it takes time, persistence, and a lot of competitive energy. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status.

So, this is the perfect time to put your best foot forward. You don't need to worry that people will not notice your efforts. They will, it's only a matter of time.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you don't understand something, then say so. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning.

Make yourself available to gain the knowledge that is presented to you. You may come to realize that the things you didn't know before are so easy to learn. You might even become a teacher of the same subject one day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you give generously, you are saying that you're OK with not holding on to something you once owned, and that requires a lot of trust in your partner.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources. You open your heart and you also may open your pocketbook. You're a giver, Sag. And, that is all you need to know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Are you ready to take things to the next level in your love life, Aquarius? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitments.

And, this is a wonderful time to review your overall relationship. You may be at a place where settling down feels right. Things just seem to flow naturally, and if your desire is to jump in and see where the road takes you, then why not?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have to put your foot down sometimes and set a boundary. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of routines.

So, if someone is constantly throwing your timing off and causing you to fall short of your goals, then decide you won't allow it anymore.

You are the person who is ultimately accountable for your time. So, claim that truth for your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.