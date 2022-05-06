Looks like someone's about to get lucky on this day, and if you're one of the signs mentioned here today, then it might just be you. And, of course, by 'lucky' we mean that your love life is about to explode — in all the right ways.

This is one of those days where things 'could' go very right if you play your cards correctly.

That means, if you do the right thing by your person of choice, then you will be done the same favor in return.

Today is about fairness and the road to contentment; both parties are needed, and because we have Sun sextile Moon to assist, we may just run into some good old-fashioned success.

Keep in mind that we also have Mercury sextile Venus, to jumpstart things. What this implies is that today is the day to speak up. You apparently DO have something on your mind, and the sooner you speak up, the better life will be for both you and your partner.

They are in a particularly receptive mood, and this is where you need to strike while the iron is hot; they want to hear what you have to say. Leave your fear behind; nothing bad will come to you today, certainly not in the romance zone.

We're also looking at Moon trine Neptune, which will be influencing Pisces the most, making you folks a little more insightful than usual (which is saying a mouthful).

For Pisces and other signs, this day may be one that lets you see exactly what it is that your partner wants and needs, and gives you the impetus to help them get what they need, and if YOU are what they need, then who are you to say no? It's a day of love and passion, folks. Need I say more?

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Friday, May 6, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luck in love looks like you not getting into an argument with your partner, and that's quite the break, as you always argue with this person.

So much so, that you've started to think that arguing is the only real form of communication that you share.

You're used to it, mainly because harsh talk is your modus operandi; you like being rough on your mate, and because today's got Moon trine, Neptune, you'll be in top form for doing what you love best: punishing your partner for being there, as you do.

So, luck in love doesn't look like a pleasure cruise for you, Virgo; it looks like another opportunity to stab at your mate because that's what gives you the most joy.

And when we say that you won't be arguing with them, what's meant by that is that they will not argue with you; they'll just take what you have to give, which may be mean, nasty, and ugly, and you'll get to rant and rave at them without them trying to stop you. Lucky in love, hoo-haa!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being lucky in love, for you, on this day, looks like you getting to spend time alone, in your private space. That means the love you get to spend lucky time with is the love of your own self.

And you know you can trust yourself, so that takes all the pain out of the situation.

All you've wanted for days now is a little time to just think; if your mind wanders and you toss yourself into a fun fantasy world filled with the stuff that only you enjoy then all the better.

Luck in love doesn't look like you and a partner running through a field of flowers, nope. Instead, being lucky in love, for you, means getting to spend time in your head, fantasizing about the stuff that makes you happy, without having to care about what others want or need.

You like being with yourself, and if this day is as lucky for you as it looks to be, then you'll be doing the happy dance as a solo artist.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You're taking a different track than the others today, as you are seriously up for some good luck in love — and in your case, it IS the kind you share with someone special.

This is the day that your partner brings something up; something wickedly subversive.

You're probably involved with someone who is quite rebellious, and they are going to seduce you into thinking their idea is compelling...and you'll end up spending the day doing something wild and untamed, just for the sake of it.

The craziness that you'll share with your mate on this day will bring you closer together. It's as if you are both about to open the door to newness and novel thinking; who knew!

You both have a much more adventurous side than ever revealed before. It's time for you to start exploring everything together. Have fun as this day could potentially unlock the gates to more and more pleasurable times.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.