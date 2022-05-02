The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find True Love During Venus Sextile Pluto, May 2 - 7, 2022

Venus sextile Pluto will happen May 2 - 7, 2022, and this astrological event will bring an opportunity to lovers everywhere.

In fact, three zodiac signs who find true love during this transit will feel that the stars aligned and fate played its card in their favor.

It's encouraging to know that whenever we have a Venus transit in the sky, we stand to find true love, and even though we start out this month with an oddball transit like Venus sextile Pluto, we can still hold out for the idea that true love might find us.

brings out our dark side; that's not necessarily negative as we humans are wildly attracted to all things subversive and contrary. Let's put it this way; for those of us who will find true love the week of May 2, we will be finding people suited for our dark side, and for many of us, that sounds like perfection.

This day is for those of us who aren't satisfied with the normal idea of what a relationship should look like. We may want something a little more outside the norm; we are specific and so is Venus sextile Pluto. This is the kind of day where people of a like mind get together to explore the darker sides of their nature.

And when we say 'darker' we are talking about that which we don't usually share with the world; our kinks, fetishes, private thought the kind of stuff that, if we had a partner to share all of these things with, would make our lives feel complete.

And that is what this day brings love to the outcasts. Love to the freaks. Love and romance for those who fly by night, who adore the darkness, who thrive in situations that others might flee from.

Venus sextile Pluto enables connections to occur between people who crave more out of life than a white picket fence and a nine to five job. If there's somebody for everybody, then this transit will help those of us who are simply not your average, everyday, run-of-the-mill 'normie.'

3 Zodiac Signs Who Find True Love During Venus Sextile Pluto Starting May 2 - 7, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

To the world, you like to present yourself as totally together; you're about as normal as they come and you don't mind people thinking this about you. What they don't know is that, of all the zodiac signs, you're the one who has the wickedest dark side and when you get to know someone well — as in romantically — that's where you like to let that side of you out.

You'll be inspired to do so during Venus sextile Pluto, on May 1, and in an unconscious way, you'll send out of beacon of that energy, which, in turn, will connect you to the right person who is practically made for that kind of energy.

Starting May 2, you will attract to you someone you could end up calling your true love, as this person really gets you. And not only that, you get them, too, which completely takes you out of your comfort zone as you were not prepared to be anything else but the focal point in their story. It's a win-win sitch; your true love falls for you, and unexpectedly, you fall for them. Can't beat that.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

. Venus sextile Pluto is like a kick in the head for you, as you come to your senses once again, only to discover who you really are: a person who loves the darkness in another person's soul. You spend time trying to find that person, but they always prove to be fraudulent; you're looking for someone special, and it will be during this transit that you'll find them.

And this is no small potatoes because you are pickier than any other sign when it comes to love and romance. In fact, you've deprived yourself of love for years simply because you can't find the right person to let your hair down with.

Beginning May 2, the process of finding your true love will begin, and when we say 'true love' we are definitely talking about someone who balances your weirdness out with their own. Oh, happy day for the Gemini who finds their mate.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you get to experience what you will call the glory of Venus sextile Pluto, you'll be feeling so 'at home' with both your environment and the person you are interested in knowing better, that you'll have no choice but to think this day was created just for you.

You are hard to please, Sagittarius, especially because you're so strange. People usually don't know how to deal with people who actually enjoy being alone, and when you choose to include people into your circle, they have to be strange, like you.

As for true love, well, WOW, that's a person who must be your second half, as you really aren't interested in going the distance with someone who is, well, normal. You need that oddness, that rare weirdness that comes with being you, and during Venus sextile Pluto, on May 2, you will meet this person and after putting them through their paces, you may just find that this person is indeed your true love.

