This day could prove to be a wild romp through the Ego Fields, as we seem to offend everyone we come into contact with. Because we have the Sun sextile Moon, we're BIG, bold, and aggressive today — our aim is true and we WANT to do good things for both ourselves and those around us, and yet, it doesn't get to go down quite that way.

And that would be due to the cosmic 'coincidence' of having Moon trine Mars and Mon trine Neptune balancing the goodness of that Sun sextile Moon transit out. In other words, no good deed goes unpunished on this day.

This also means that if you are a good deed doer, you'll be slapped down hard and put into your place.

And, while that won't make sense to you, as you're only trying to be a nice person, you'll end up feeling duped for your efforts and angered by the way nothing is going as planned. Arg!

So today is dominated by hostile forces that are hellbent on making those who try to be positive, feel ineffective and useless.

And because Mercury sextiles Venus on this day, we could also run into a few miscommunications in the love department, meaning that we may try to impress a date today, only to be flat-out rejected and belittled for our efforts. Strap on your seatbelts, signs, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, May 6, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

At the end of the day, you'll be able to proudly say, "I tried." This means only that: you tried.

You won't have to include the part where you fail miserably, because that will only have you reflecting over the day's antics, which will not only upset you but may set you on a course of vengeance.

Yes, once again, you step in to help someone — an innocent bystander — today, and as you do your best to be the most helpful person around, the person receiving your help will not only disregard it, they will treat you as if you are some kind of creep that wants something out of them.

Nobody could get it wrong as this person could, and not only that; they shun you for trying to be kind. Basically, this day is going to put you front and center in someone else's drama, a place that acts like an ambush for you and your good intentions. You will try your best, and you will be stomped on for trying. NOT VERY NICE!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With Moon sextile Uranus and Venus, and the Sun sextile Moon, with the Moon trine Mars and Neptune, you're going to be having one of those 'Cancer' emotional days.

You'll feel like you're being torn apart; one minute you think you have the answer to the questions of life and death, and in the next minute, you'll be wiping tears away from your eyes after having spent an hour reliving a bad break-up. Your day will be all about confusion and confused thoughts; you need a break.

The emotional intake of the day is all in your head, but that doesn't make anything easier or more tolerable.

You recognize that you've been in moods like this before and so you attempt to take things in stride, however, everything feels personal today, as if you've been singled out for hostile reactions and insensitive jabs at your character.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sun sextile Moon has you thinking that today is your BIG day, and because of that, you'll plunge into everything, filled with enthusiasm and ready to rock until, of course, you run into your partner in the hall and they decide that it's not going to be a good day after all, because if they're not in a good mood, then you certainly shouldn't be.

This day brings the projection of others and situates those projections right on your head.

So, basically, as you plan for success, you should also plan for the moment when that success gets taken away from you, thanks to whoever is around at the time that's in the mood to rain on your parade.

And those people will be all around you today, so know this, Leo; no matter how sunshiny your attitude is today, there's someone around every corner who is waiting to tear it away from you, simply because they can.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.