As the First Quarter Moon in Leo washes over the day, you will be reminded of the power within your choices.

First Quarter Moons represent a yang or action energy.

It is the time when you are called to reflect more deeply on what intentions you set during the New Moon and to rise to the occasion to create an outcome of success.

Because it occurs within the eclipse portal between lunar events, it is even more magnified. Hence, it is time to become aware and decisive about what action you choose.

A First Quarter Moon in Leo asks you to connect to your heart, not your fears, to follow what you know you are meant for instead of wasting time on what is not.

Strengthening this energy Jupiter in Pisces and Pluto in Capricorn are still in their alliance, helping you create change within your life.

This is also an aspect that forces change, whether you feel completely ready. It creates a situation in which you feel drawn to make a move, knowing that things cannot last as they are much longer.

A big part of that is knowing what is no longer worth you putting your energy into.

The 3 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, May 8, 2022, are Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces.

All of this is part of the energy of eclipses which is meant to help stir things up just enough to move around previous blocks and receive more of the abundance that is meant for you.



1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today's energy will bring you even closer to those dreams that you have had for yourself and your life. You have been doing a lot of work to make different choices in the current chapter that you are in, but that does not mean that everything is figured out just yet.

Reflect today on what does not seem to work no matter what you do or how you may grow. Whether this is an actual payoff in terms of a job or an energy shift within a relationship.

It is time to make a judgment call on what just cannot give you what it is you need. But this is only the first step. The next part comes in when you choose to no longer participate. This comes when you can recognize what it is that it was meant to teach you.

Look for the lessons of your current situation and then see how you have participated within whatever level of dissatisfaction you may have. This is an excellent day to see the truth and feel empowered to make different choices as you will be feeling more confident and surer of yourself.

At some point, whether you are completely sure or not, you still must make a choice because that is what keeps you moving ahead and not stuck behind.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The First Quarter Moon in Leo today has romance written all over it, and it will cast a lovely warm glow on your day.

Leo is the sign that activates the relationship sector of your life. With the Moon in an action phase, you can expect this energy to show up.

This will show up either as a step in a positive direction within your connection or even the desire to spend time with your partner tonight, even if the busyness of life can often get in the way.

It may also mention plans, especially for travel that you have been considering to get something officially set up.

With Jupiter and Pluto aligning in the sky, it will help you do anything big or small with ease as it supports any changes, whether scheduling or even just the ability to figure out where you want to go on holiday.

For you specifically, this will also bring about the feeling of importance and gratitude that you have for your relationship or even just that area of your life. Work may be important, as are other friendships or even family.

Still, there is something unique that your romantic relationship brings to your life. Because of this, you may find yourself renegotiating your time to give more to that area of your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars and Jupiter are in your zodiac sign today as they cross paths with the Sun and Pluto. This creates a beneficial energy window for you to see things as they are and feel confident enough to do what you must get to that next level.

As planets begin to leave your zodiac sign this month, you will be feeling just how much their energy has really changed things for you.

Your beliefs about yourself and your life have changed considerably since the start of the year.

Not everything that you thought was in alignment at the beginning of the year will resonate with you now. The best thing that you can do is to take time today and reflect on what truly feels like it is a part of your future or even present.

Because you have changed so much, you must also allow your own life to change. Today brings a fantastic opportunity to not only feel confident enough to speak the truth but bold enough to create long-lasting changes in your life.

This will come down not just to what resonates but also to what gives to you. No more one-sided relationships or dynamics. It is all about reciprocity and balance from this point forward, so do not be afraid to honor your needs first.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.