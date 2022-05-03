The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, May 3, 2022

It's pretty easy to think that we'd be lucky in love on this day, as we have that extra battery power also known as Jupiter sextile Pluto to give us whatever strength we might need to help it along.

And yes, this transit works like a vitamin; you have to have something in your system already to make it work. In terms of love, this means that luck is coming your way — if you already have 'someone to work on', so to speak.

Luck goes out to the folks who try to make their love lives better; as if all that hard work is finally paying off. Jupiter loves a good, happy ending, and while it's sticking around, dedicated lovers get to see better days.

And so, for those who strive to keep their romance alive, or for those signs who happen to be lucky enough to watch the work they put to keeping the relationship going strong, you'll be seeing some surprising and satisfying changes in your love life.

And because some of these changes will truly be surprising, you might even want to call it 'luck.'

Which ones are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Tuesday, May 3, 2022?

The signs that are the luckiest in love, on May 3, 2022, are Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. Because Jupiter transits can be so overpowering, only the zodiac signs that can 'take it' will be privy to the luck it brings today. You worked hard for this to take place, now kick back and enjoy the show.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're not the sort of person who just talks and talks without a goal for all of that talking; in other words, when you communicate, you want to be listened to AND you want your words to penetrate the listener's mind. You and your mate have been very honest with each other; this relationship needs upkeep.

If it's left to its own device, it will slip into negligence, and neither of you wants that to happen. You have both concurred that your love will fall apart if you both don't continuously work on it, and you have both decided that this kind of work is worth the effort.

And so, what you hadn't counted on was an actual date for this to start turning into the masterpiece you had in mind, and that day is today, May 3.

With the help of Jupiter sextile Pluto, your words have turned into magical keys, and now, you and your loved one can open the gates to many other avenues, all within the relationship. You wanted newness, and you've got it now, Aries.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With Jupiter sextile Pluto in the sky, your concern is more along the lines of the Pluto influence, as your darker, sexier thinking may just have the most power today when it comes to seducing your partner into having some fun.

You have always wanted the feeling of being in love with the person you are in bed with, and that's not always been the case. So, you've romanticized the whole "looking deeply into the eyes of my lover" thing and you've secretly hoped that your day would come, where you, too, could feel that amazing eye-lock thing that happens when a couple is being intimate and they decide to let their heart show during the act.

The romance is unbelievable for you on this day. You will get to experience the love-lust connection and you'll realize that you are your mate have just brought the fire back into the relationship where it may very well burn forevermore.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If Jupiter is doing the work, then Sagittarius is the body by which Jupiter does the work, and that means that you'll be very active during this day as you work on expanding your world. And in your world, there is love, romance, and the hope for the relationship to continuously grow into something better.

You will never be able to tolerate a lackluster love affair, especially considering the one you're in right now started off SO good.

You don't want to go backward, and you are ready to do whatever it takes to keep this beautiful thing going strong, now you just have to work on making it a 'beautiful thing' again, and you do.

During Jupiter sextile Pluto, you and your sig other will be doing some serious soul searching, and what you'll find is that you are both the apples of each other's eyes. You guys are meant to be. Your work is in keeping it going.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.