It's certainly nice to think that we can actually improve upon our love lives, especially after we've gone through the infatuation stage.

The beginning of any relationship is thrilling; we don't know the person we're involved with all that well and so every day is filled with discovery.

Sometimes we find out that the person we have fallen in love with is even better than we imagined, and sometimes we find out that they are someone we need to get the heck away from as soon as possible.

Well, this week focuses on the relationships that look like they stand a real, solid chance at not only lasting but at being wonderful, exciting delicious.

Because we have several Venus transits going for us, while we have Moon in Gemini in our sky, we are looking at potential; communication in love takes on a new capacity.

We feel we can trust our person, and this kind of trust opens the doors to new feelings; our gut tells us that this is OK and that we can relax into the relationship now. There is no threat here, the only potential for good.

With the Moon in Gemini on the side of lovers all over the world, we can expect to do things like pop the question. Or, express our real feelings.

With trust as our foundation, we don't feel threatened by our own words, and we also get that feeling of 'it's now or never' which helps us deliver the messages we wish to convey to the people we are involved with.

This is the transit that allows us to say the words, "I love you" without flinching or becoming lost in a trance of vulnerability.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon In Gemini, May 3 - 4, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your love life is not only going to improve during the Moon in Gemini, it's going to knock you off your feet. Here's the thing: you've been wanting to be wowed by your partner for a while now, and you didn't think they had it in them to do what they will be doing during this transit.

In fact, your love is about to show you an entirely different side of themselves, one they feel is ready to be seen thanks to the security you've provided them, within the relationship. And the doors to renewed love are about to swing open for you.

This is the power of the Moon in Gemini; it can take two lovers and put them in the position of having trust in each other.

Once that happens, all the BS melts away and the true gems that you both are can finally shine. It's going to feel good for you, Aries, to know that you've reached a new stage in your already good relationship.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been feeling a little too much like Princess Leia, from Star Wars in that famous scene with Han Solo, where she says to him in a moment of passion, "I love you" and he responds with, "I know."

While that doesn't dull your feelings of love, you'd really like to know that your feelings of love are being reciprocated and that with the help of the Moon in Gemini, you will have your appropriate response, and it will probably shock you.

You've gotten used to being the one who gives more love than is received, and yet, you've always had the suspicion that this person of yours definitely loves you; they just don't say it OUT LOUD, which is kinda-sorta your thing.

Well, nobody is backing out during this transit, and you'll be hearing those sweet, sweet words and they will make your spirit soar. Your love life is good as it is, but it has just ascended to the heavens, thanks to those three little — albeit necessary — words.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the first time in a very long while, you don't feel like cracking a sarcastic joke when it comes to the state of your love life. You want to take it seriously because you feel that you've spent enough time just letting things fall into disarray.

And things have become somewhat tedious when it comes to you and your partner. But that's not what you want, nor has it ever been.

You've also come to realize that all you do is blame them for your problems, and with the Moon in Gemini, you no longer feel good about passing the buck; you actually want to take responsibility for your part in the romance and so you make some serious moves to get this back in shape. What's amazing to you is that it works!

Your partner is prime for the job of working towards making things better, and with both of you tending to the work at hand, you're both on your way to happiness and a much healthier approach to living your life together.



