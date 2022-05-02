With the beautiful promise of May flowers, we may not find it all too difficult to have a lucky week indeed, during May 2 - 8, 2022.

If flowers could do the trick, we'd all be made in the shade, however, there are some very specific astrological transits that will be giving those May flowers a hand during this week.

And for lovers, well, we're talking big, smoochy, mushy love for those who happen to all under certain signs of the Zodiac.

Sometimes we think of luck in love as just being able to find someone, or get along with them. We rarely take the idea of 'luck' too far; we feel that if we are so lucky to simply get along with someone — a date, a mate, an established partner — then we're on the right track, and we definitely are.

However, luck isn't sitting back on this one; this is the week where several of us get a major surprise when it comes to our love life, and it won't be about how 'nice we get along.'

It will be more along the lines of how these transits practically push us into each other's arms, where we delight in the love that's all around us.

This week brings us Venus sextile Pluto, which automatically makes our love lives more interesting, along with Venus in Aries, which helps to cement our relationships, and Moon sextile Venus which lets us know that everything we desire in a relationship is not only possible but probable.

This is the week where three of the zodiacal signs come to realize that love is definitely on their side and that there's a very good reason to believe in it and to keep hope alive — and smothered in kisses.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love The Week Of May 2 - 8, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You seem to be taking home the Gold a lot these days, Taurus, especially in the love and romance department, and it seems that during this week, you'll only have more of the same. And by 'the same' we mean the same great love shared by you and your special person, but turned up a notch.

Where Venus sextile Pluto has a tendency to make couples argue only to bring them back together again, you'll be bypassing the argument stage to get directly to the 'make-up sex' part, which basically implies that this week is all about intimacy and profound love. This is the right week to express yourself physically, and we all know what that implies: Good bedroom stuff!

Hey, you only live once so you might as well give it your all, and you'll have that chance during this week. And don't think for one second that it's only you who's putting in the extra effort; watch out for that partner of yours, they are up to ALL good!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What starts out as a fairly positive week in terms of you and your romantic partner, slowly but surely graduates into a full-blown, newly-revitalized love affair, and no one is backing down.

Call it luck or call it two people who amaze their own selves over how expressive they can be when it comes to showing their loved ones just how much they love them.

You and yours will take your love to a new level, and it will be shocking to both of you. So much so, that it will invigorate the romance and renew it to a degree. This is where you let the power of Venus in Aries into your life so that permanent, trustworthy love can take over.

Gone are the days when you worry about where your love is going, or if you are getting the attention you need. You and your love will finally get to that place where you understand each other, simply by looking in each other's eyes. This week is a good one, Cancer. Enjoy.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Admit it, you like a little aggressive behavior when it comes to your romance, and you have been known to start a fight just to see what happens. You're frisky like that, always causing trouble just so you can feel the relief of working it out.

That tendency of yours will be elevated during Venus sextile Pluto and you will more than likely play the role of 'antagonist' just to rile your partner up so that you can 'play' with them.

What's great and very lucky, too, is that they LIKE being played with, and not only that — they've come to expect it.

So, the games that you and your romantic partner play are not only part of what makes up the relationship, but they are clever games that make you feel exalted to even be with this person.

What you'll come to know, this week is that you and the person you've chosen to be in a relationship with are perfect for each other. Takes all types to make a world, and it seems you found your perfect type.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.