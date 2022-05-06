The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, May 7, 2022

On May 7, 2022, the stars are pointing you toward living your best life on Saturday, and for Pisces, Cancer, and Taurus, today brings the best horoscopes their way.

This is not only the one that aligns with who you truly are but serves up the most amount of fun and happiness too.

Your best life is one where you feel a purpose, where you are connected to what you are doing, and you can feel a profound sense of peace and joy.

Eclipse portals always have a way of helping you think differently about things. While you have had your share of busy and even quiet reflective days, today is one to get out there and start living.

There is an early connection between the Moon in Cancer and Jupiter in Pisces.

You feel like socializing and doing something that fills you up and makes you feel good.

You will be feeling very in demand socially. You will also have an incredibly positive outlook on life which will exude from you, giving you that magnetic appeal.

Helping this factor Mars in Pisces unite with the Sun in Taurus increases your energy and self-confidence.

Not only is it a momentous day to go out with friends but doing something active together would be even better.

Think about grabbing friends and heading out for a hike.

Make some great memories and remember that life is meant to be lived, not just survived.

Today, Pisces, Cancer, and Taurus are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 7, 2022.

And, everything is going their way on Saturday.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This has been such a powerful time for you. So many planets are in your zodiac sign, Pisces. Luckily for you, it continues today. With the deluge of Pisces energy, you may have been finding that you have needed more rest than usual.

Still, today, all that changes as you suddenly feel on top of the world and like you could do anything. Use this physical and mental energy to get out and do something just for yourself.

There are a lot of changes going on in your life right now, and while they are all important, it does not mean that you constantly need to be in work mode. You are allowed to rest, take time off, and do things that just simply make you happy. Today, doing something that involves being outside would be great.

While a hike might satisfy some of those physical needs, heading to the beach might be better. Between the water and the sand to help you ground, it would be a wonderful day to soak in some solar energy. Do not let your mind wander to all the things you have to do and instead just simply enjoy the day ahead.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign for most of the day before moving into Leo. It's making some amazing aspects that will fuel your ability to let go of those things you cannot control.

There will always be something that comes up for you that feels like it takes away from your happiness, but today that is simply not the case. You should be able to let all the changes and to-do lists settle. Feel confident about your progress so far.

This will allow you to relax and get together with friends, especially in the evening. Even dinner or drinks would be a great nighttime activity.

It is a chance for you to reconnect with people that you value and trust, let you get dressed up a bit, and then get out and have an enjoyable time.

This confidence that you are feeling is part of the bigger picture. You realize just how competent and good you are at creating the life you genuinely want.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Even when substantial changes are in progress, you can still take a time-out and just do something you enjoy. The only purpose must be whether it makes you happy or not.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This has been an incredible Taurus Season for you. Your eclipse just occurred adds to the powerful energy that has come in like a gift for you.

More than others, there have and will be a lot of areas of work and growth that come up for you, especially in the next two weeks. But that does not mean it has to be all about work.

Something that you are in the process of learning is the importance of patience. This does not mean inaction, but it does recognize that trusting the natural flow of everything will always work for your benefit.

Today you could find any number of excuses to not take a break and find something fun to do, but do not let yourself take that path.

There is nothing that I cannot wait for tomorrow. You may also find that going out and spending time with friends, or a love interest brings about a new opportunity or conversation for you to reflect on.

Not all work is done in silence or in challenging times. This new path you are heading into is all about the growth from enjoyment, happiness, and love. But to receive that, you must make as much space in your life for that as anything else. You will not regret what you did.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.