Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 1, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Sunday, May 1, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You may think it's a crazy idea to ask the universe to give something good to a person who has harmed you in life.

But, the thing is that by asking the universe to send someone you dislike a blessing you're ultimately giving that person a reason to leave you alone and walk away. It will be a lot easier for you to move on to your own happiness when you know that they have also gotten what they wanted which keeps them out of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are gifted amazing talents and skills. This is what drives your motivation and determination — to be the best at what it is that you do. You have to start the morning strong and to have a goal to focus on.

Once you feel confident that things will work out and you're willing to put in the effort, that's when the entire world seems to conspire and show up for support.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's possible to make money doing something you love. Perhaps you have a hobby or an idea that you would like to pursue and right now it seems a little unreachable.

Everyone starts somewhere and most of the individuals you see being successful all came from a place of nothing. So if they can do it, so can you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You have finally come to the place where you accept that not everyone will live their life full of Integrity.

You will miss having a friend or love in your life, but aren't you grateful that you are able to work on better things and leave the past behind?

This is your time to reinvent yourself and what it is that makes your heart Happy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Be emotionally intelligent. It's easier to be book-smart but emotional intelligence comes by way of experience.

Tune into your emotional energy. Use set time to invest in yourself and to also learn about the world so that you can be prepared for the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Inner strength is something that many people underestimate. You are learning to be confident and bold when needed while also balancing the soft and gentleness of a woman.

There are so many things he will continue to learn. What's important is being happy with the process and not trying to rush it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

When you get to a place where you were out of ideas and no longer know what to do, that's when you know it's time for you to let go and let God solve the situation on your behalf.

Even if you do not have a spiritual practice, it's important to spend time with your higher power and know that everything works out for a purpose.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It takes a village to accomplish a big goal. If you have a dream that you know is impossible for you to do on your own, see whether or not a trusted friend would like to join you on your adventure.

It's always nice to have the support of people who believe in you and also love to watch you succeed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

It's been a while since you last thought of your ex, and now you are finally over the other person.

It's nice to expend your energy wisely and not waste it on a relationship that’s not meant for you. Focus on what happens to you now. Memories make a beautiful past, but dreams are what you will find in your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords is a symbol of indecisiveness. Do you have to make an important decision but can't decide which to choose?

You have a lot on your plate, Capricorn, and moving parts can make it hard to know what to do. So, take your time. It's OK to be indecisive every once in a while.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Some people cannot find that right balance in life, so everything around them is drama. You can try as hard as you can to help get things right, but the problem is mindset, Aquarius.

Once a person has decided that they aren't going to change, that's it. You have to toss in the towel and let reality hit until they figure it out on their own.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Illusions are part of life, Pisces. Positive ones can help you to get through a tough time.

Negative ones can hinder you from seeing the opportunities in front of you when they are there. You want to be mindful of the tricks your mind can play when you feel afraid so as to know which situation is taking place in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.