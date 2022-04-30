The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things are going to be shaking up in your career, Aries, as Pluto retrograde ramps up on your career sector. You may feel like you have a few moments where you are flying by the seat of your pants.

It's fake it until you make it time, but you know what? You handle it well, and make things turn out good no matter how tough they are for you on the inside.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's something about hanging to your faith, and for you being a cynic started a long time ago. You may feel called to trust the universe in some way you typically would not do in the past.

A renewed sense of spirituality is coming your way, and it could have you viewing the world and your part in it in a different light.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Something you once thought you had lost or would never receive back is coming to you. An object you once loaned or some sort of sacred trust that was broken can be restored.

Your secrets and shared resources sector is where Pluto retrograde is activated. So, for you, this could mean some changes involving inheritance or what gifts you have coming to you one day by a person who loves you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your relationship and friendship circles start to change, as Pluto retrograde conjures deep-seated emotions about how your partnerships play a role in your life.

You may find that control issues are a trigger point for you and dislike it when someone tries to tell you how to live your life or where power dynamics seem to always be a part of your interaction.

What may have felt comfortable to you in the past, now things change. Much of these changes will be inner focused, so your insightful nature gets a boost too.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Lots of work is in store for you, Leo, and there are things that may press you for attention despite your desire to ignore them. It's a busy time in your career, and your personal life, too.

You will want to make sure to keep a close monitor on your schedule so that you're over extended or spread out too thinly when it comes to getting things done. Prioritize but also listen to when your gut tells you it's time to close things up and go home to rest.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your romantic life gets a boost of activity, and if you've been pushing love and fun aside for the sake of work, you'll find it hard to resist being involved in something sweet right now.

It's all about life balance, Virgo. And if you've not made time to be with the people you love, regret and remorse can kick in helping you to see the value in quality time with the people who mean the most to you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your home life is bound to feel more stressful, but the changes you need to make will become more apparent to you now.

When Pluto retrograde begins, you are given an opportunity to work out certain dynamics with parents, older siblings and authority figures such as grandparents or older relatives. The work that can be the most important for you to target your energy is within yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your communication skills have to sharpen, and if you do not work on the delivery of your messages, you may receive feedback that's less than pleasant.

Pluto retrograde takes place in your communication sector during the first solar eclipse in Taurus the sign that represents your romantic partnerships.

And, this can bring up anger issues, feelings of resentment and even control problems that you may struggle with, and gives you a chance to work through and resolve them.



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Money comes and goes, but this time around you'll desire power and position much more than cold, hard cash. You may come to desire acknowledgement for the things you do for others.

Even though you're. a private person, a part of you will long for others to see how well you handle work, your hobbies and the things you do well when compared to others in your chosen career field.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have some inner work to do, and during Pluto retrograde in your zodiac sign, you'll key into an area of focus and feel good about your decisions.

This is the time to do a deep dive into your emotions and to sort things out for yourself. Meditate and use this time to think about the future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The past has a funny way of sneaking up on you. You may find that the door for a friendship closes, and leaves you forever changed as a person. There are deeply felt wounds when someone you cared about is no longer in your life.

There are times when you internally are calling new experiences in your life, and there's a need for room to grow, and that also means letting go of people who also must grow apart from you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Friendships take on new form as you learn to be more open and accessible to other people. Pluto brings much needed insight into your relationship dynamics, and the role you play starts to become clearer for you.

Pluto retrograde helps stir deeply felt emotions that you may not even be aware of right now. The end result for you can be a ray of hope to help you work out conflicts and be more compassionate when needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

