The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, May 1, 2022

With Moon conjunction Uranus leading the pack today, there's a surefire sign that we will be doing a lot of 'getting in our own way.'

This transit tends to make us feel a little more confident that perhaps we should, which is exactly why we come across as arrogant and thoughtless on this first day of the month.

With a bad attitude already established, we need to note that this isn't the only transit in town, as we are also entertaining Venus sextile Pluto.

That means we introduce love into the equation, and well, you can just imagine the success we'll have when we mix a rotten attitude with a love interest.

And Venus sextile Pluto isn't exactly a dainty kind of love either. Pluto vibes bring in the darkness, which implies sad love, or unrequited love. Sounds like we're in for one helluva fun day.

In truth, it's not going to be that bad, but it will be a test for some of us. For some, we'll be holding our tongues, and for others, they'll be overstepping their bounds and getting into all the wrong things at the wrong time.

If you are fascinated with someone, have a crush on them or are just plain interested, this is not the day to tell them about your collection of formaldehyde bottles and their contents.

This is the day to withhold information that could send someone running for the hills. So, who will withhold and who will simply spill their guts for the world to see? (See: formaldehyde containers of goop)

Aries, Capricorn, and Aquarius have the rough horoscopes on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be spending the majority of the day going over the idea of whether to break the door down and let yourself in, or stick to the corner, where you feel you've been put so that you don't cause any more trouble. Sounds like a childish scenario, right?

And yet, this is what you're going to feel like today; a child who is being punished for being insolent. The thing is, you have been very bratty, especially when it comes to one certain person in your life and you must don't have the patience to sit it out.

Good advice tells you that you'd be better off just holding tight and letting whatever bothers you fade into non-existence, but you simply can't let yourself trust in this. You want to control the narrative today, and with Moon conjunction Uranus being a pest, you won't be satisfied until you've made a royal mess of everything.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your entire day is going to revolve around your love interest, and whether or not they like you. What's worse is that you might even be married to this person, and yet, here you are today, wondering if they even slightly care for you.

Well, they do, of course, and that's why they are in your life now, but what's really going on is that you're so obsessed with getting a reaction from them, that when you don't get what you want, you throw a fit. You are truly working their patience and they actually do not deserve to be put under the microscope like this.

It's like you are cruisin' for a bruisin' — you want a fight. If only you could get into a real, dark, insulting argument with the person you love, then you'd be able to assert yourself in a way that only you find satisfying. What a waste of emotion, Capricorn. Don't you have anything better to do than start fights?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

No surprise here to see that Aquarius will be spilling their guts all over the place today in an effort to come across as vulnerable and open. While this is admirable in essence, the timing is so far off that all anyone is going to see is you feeling sorry for yourself and making sure that your misery gets the company it desires.

What you call self-care today looks more like self-indulgence on every level. This is the "ME" show and you are the star. And with Venus sextile Pluto, you'll be dragging in all the rotten memories and the stories of love affairs gone sour.

Those who are your friends will listen for a while and then they'll warn you of your nonstop preoccupation with yourself. This will only fuel the fire for you, and once again, you'll go into a diatribe about how miserable your life is.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.