The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, May 1, 2022

If you're a Scorpio, Sagittarius or Pisces zodiac sign then Sunday's horoscopes are going to be the best for you starting May 1, 2022.

Why will May 1, 2022 bring the best horoscopes for these three zodiac signs?

We are all coming off the energy of the first eclipse of the year today will be feeling like the possibilities are limitless for you.

Eclipses always have a way of shaking things up and around, like a giant snow globe so that you and everyone in your life ends up precisely where they are meant to.

But it also requires some action and decisions on your part.

Today, as you continue to move through the residual effects of the eclipse, the stars are aligning to give everyone incredible hope for what is to come.

A big part of this is involves the ongoing connection between Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces and the union of Venus in Pisces with Pluto in Capricorn today.

These astrological energies help us to connect to our passions in a way that feels like dreams are within reach.

At certain times having so many options open peaks fears and causes a person to retract, but today it will feel as if things are beginning to align in life and because it's time for them to change.

It is a momentous day to do some intention setting, and to steps to remove what's blocking progress from happening in your life.

While anything that is meant for you will always be yours, you also want to make sure to utilize the energy of today because failure is not in the cards, only success.

So, for Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces, here's why May 1, 2022 brings the best horoscopes into your life this Sunday.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

After the intense eclipse yesterday in your relationship zone, today you should feel like you can start plowing ahead on making some traction on those dreams of yours.

Taurus always means that there is a focus on love and romance, but in this case, it could also apply not only to your own self-love but also to recognizing what it is you deserve from anyone that has the privilege of being in your life. Spend time today reflecting on how your idea of love has shifted and even what it means to be in a relationship.

While passion is essential, so is making sure that your partner is someone that you can find peace with as well.

Your own eclipse will be in just a few weeks’ time and will mark an important milestone in your growth, so it is important to recognize when you have outgrown what you once thought you wanted.

There may be some surprises thrown into the mix today as the energy will still be quite high, but there is also the realization within yourself that you do not have to take every offer on the table, but only the one that truly resonates with your truth. Remember this and today may just be one of those where it finally feels like everything has clicked into place.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

In your case Taurus lights up your ability to understand and communicate with those around you. This will be an important day of meaningful conversations and your own ability to shine your light no matter how much those around you prefer the darkness. With Jupiter, Neptune, Mars, Venus, and asteroid Juno all in your sign right now, you have already felt the winds of change begin to blow.

For you, this is not just a major life shift, but also one that will bring in changes within your romantic and home life as well.

As much as you are flexible with the changing tides of life, it is important to make sure that you stay open to things playing out differently that you had imagined or even feared they would. It is a season of miracles Pisces, but you need to remember that only those that are meant for you will manifest.

Today make sure that you do not back away from uncomfortable conversations or from having to set boundaries, especially if it is in love or relationships. The person and even people who are meant to be in your life will always show up for you and be able to grow with you. This means that it is time to shine bright and trust those who are attracted to your light.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As someone who likes to be able to roam free, the energy right now may be giving you a bit of a challenge. You must trust though that the changes that are taking place within the root system of your life are those that will enable you to not only be freer but also be able to embrace the person that you truly are.

There is a strong connection between the Pisces energy that is affecting your home and family life alongside Taurus and the emphasis that is being placed on healthiness. This is a time for evaluating the relationships in your life to focus on what is healthy and what is not.

Even though you like to always know where you will return to after your grand adventures, you also want to make sure that it is a healthy environment and relationship so that you will be able to fly even further.

This balance of Pisces and Taurus energy means that there are changes already taking place in these areas for you. It is a move away from the unhealthy relationships that you have been conditioned to expect and a healthier way of relating to love, relationships and those you share a home with.

At this point there is no stopping the changes, so it is better to take time today to embrace all the possibilities and be grateful that you have them while being discerning of which is truly about taking you to the next level of your own growth.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.