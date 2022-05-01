With May 10th bringing us everybody's favorite transit, Mercury retrograde, along with Gemini Sun on the 21, we should probably duck and cover right now, in anticipation.

And while the entire month is not made up of communication breakdowns or missed opportunities, for some signs of the Zodiac, May proves to be more of a pain in the neck than the 'learning experience' we're supposed to see it as.

One thing we'll have to watch out for during this month is shooting off our mouths when it comes to love affairs and long-term relationships.

This means that we may feel very amped up and ready to express ourselves, which, we will believe is a good thing.

And yes, expressing one's self is always good, but discretion is needed, and during May of 2022, the ability to discriminate between the right thing to say and the wrongest thing to say will be blurry.

May also brings in the idea of reconciling with an ex...which is, at this point, something that needs heavy consideration before enacting. Keep in mind that this month brings with it the transits that rule confusion and miscommunication, so it's best for us to think before we speak, and speak before we get back together with someone who might not really be 'the one' for us.

This is going to be a rough month for those who leap into situations without thinking, and much disappointment will come to those who act precipitously.

Hoping for the best is one thing, but acting without thought, in this case, can only do damage. Think it out, signs. Do not act this month until you've figured out what you're about to do, for real.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes For May 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might think that because it's Taurus season that you'd have the world on a string, and while that's true to a degree, you'll also be dealing with some major issues this month, as your relationships with both friends and lovers will see a couple of harsh and tense moments.

While you are someone who stands by their convictions, you also may end up losing friends due to your beliefs versus theirs. Then again, it won't be the first time in history that people have disagreed on politics or world affairs only to split off from each other for life.

What's good is that you'll be able to throw yourself into the party life, which always attracts you. So, consider that this month may not be a good one for profoundly deep emotional connections, but more along the line of lightweight events that keep you having fun, but going no further. Mercury retrograde definitely cramps your style, which is exactly why you'll be throwing yourself into the things that do not require heavy brain work.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be experiencing ups and downs during this month, Gemini, as the beginning of the month brings great fortune, and the end of the month brings depression and insecurity. What's got your goat is the oncoming of Mercury retrograde and...your birthday.

Whether you are a May baby or a June baby, it matters not, as Gemini season is almost here and that, in itself, brings you a certain kind of confidence and hope. The retrograde, however, does what a retrograde does: it brings you down.

And not only that, this month is going to show you just how many times you can put your foot in your mouth. That outstanding confidence of yours feels better than it sounds, Gemini. In other words, this could be the month where you attain so much success...if only you could keep your words to a minimum. Don't blow your chances at success just because your ego needs to be aired out. Stay smart.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're going to want to overdo it this month, to compensate for a deep feeling of boredom that's been growing inside you for a while. You'll have success in friendships, and you will be able to get some of that faux fun that you've been searching for, but the Mercury retrograde will definitely be throwing you for a loop on the 10th. We're also looking at an Eclipse, which is just the thing you didn't need, as you're pretty much tired of being 'self-reflective'.

This month is not as bad as it sounds, though you will find that you're simply tired of things staying the way they've been and your hunger for major change isn't giving you what you want fast enough. There's a general feeling of avoidance going on with you during May of 2022. You just don't want to look at certain things for fear of discovering yet another inconvenience to stand in your way. You want it easy, and it won't be as easy as you'd like it to be.

