The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 3, 2022

As the sun dawns on the dynamic connection between Jupiter and Pluto, a sense of inner power will return to you, allowing you to filter that into all areas of your life.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion; whatever it happens to touch, it makes grander, more abundant, and even richer.

In Pisces, it is about making your most sincere dreams become a reality.

A power that does not frequently occur and one that should most definitely not be wasted or minimized.

In connection with Pluto today in Capricorn, it breaks apart that veil of truth that can often be intimidating to view, allowing you to grasp the full scope of yourself, your choices, and your authority over your own life.

This is a chance to leave behind many doubts and even fears associated with what you have previously been through.

It is a chance encounter between you and your highest self that will result in a whole different life beginning to take form.

However, regardless of the auspicious nature of the day, you need to stand at the forefront of your own life, be the star in your leading act and recognize that what you now possess is a natural inner light that will help direct every step of your path.

Occurring within the Eclipse portal between the first on April 30, and the next on May 16, this marks a heralding time to wait for your destiny to arrive and start creating it finally.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Day Wednesday, May 3, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign all day today, giving you the ability to tune into your true emotions and see yourself more clearly. The Moon represents your emotional self, while Gemini being your governing sign, signifies how you see yourself and the beliefs that you hold, which direct your choices.

It is time for truth and an overhaul of anything and everything holding you back. Try to lean in today to see the truth of matters and not as you perceive them.

This will allow you to take the reins in your life and make choices based on your authentic self, which is also that higher self you have been getting glimpses of lately.

There is no rule to start over or throw out those beliefs that no longer serve you. It is time to truly look within and decide not just who you are but who you want to be.

After being the star of the show for the Eclipse cycle last year, you are not in a place to redefine your reality, which means that nothing is off the table, nor is it impossible.

With the union between Jupiter and Pluto occurring today, through this discovery of your truth, you will be able to finally set out on the path you have always dreamed of. Do not be afraid to start now.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Home is often a lifelong search, but once you do find it and understand its meaning, then it becomes a compass by which to direct your life. Do not be afraid of what may arise today, dear Sagittarius, as you are discovering just this. With so much energy in Pisces right now, your home and family are immediately focused.

Thankfully, this is also an area that you have tried to avoid or remain in denial about for some time.

But as the truth seeker of the zodiac, it is time to look within and see what everything truly means. Not to others or to even how things may play out in the future, but because of how it settles in your soul.

Home is often a place that you stumble upon rather than an ultimate destination that you create. But it is one that truly fuels your soul and your life. While you may wander and need time to find your path, your home environment is what allows you to do just this in alignment with your highest self.

If those you spend time with or live with do not support this version and ideal of you, then it will continue to be a war. Not between you and them, but within yourself.

The only way to end this is to allow yourself to see the truth of everything that you have been too scared of previously. The universe is gifting you with a tremendous chance today to step into your power and embrace the fate that has always been yours.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This year will be one of meaningful gains and abundance. Today, however, marks a valuable time in this journey for you. Jupiter, still in your zodiac sign, will align with Pluto bringing out your deepest truth and inspiration into yourself and the world around you.

Sudden insights and downloads are incredibly possible today as you will be tuned into your highest self and to a higher realm in which you will gain great understanding and even clues as to what next steps you should take.

This will bring you not just an enormous sense of peace but also fill you up with a keen sense of spiritual power, allowing you to move past previous blocks and know instinctively whom to aid in helping you on your journey.

Do not be fooled by anything that seems like a status quo today because things are shifting far beyond the physical, and you will soon see the purpose of what has recently transpired.

As Pisces is your ruling sign, this will especially affect your sense of self and even determination towards moving ahead with your plans, rather than spending time overthinking or even doubting your dreams.

You are the zodiac sign most connected to the universe and that intuitive gift of knowledge which means that you also see many of those things that others may miss. Allow yourself not to discount any ideas or even dreams today, as they truly are not just a divine gift but also part of your soul's purpose.

