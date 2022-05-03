For many, the purpose of starting and having a casual affair is so that we can tell if we wish to take it to the next phase, which could be long-term goals, marriage, partnership or simply commitment.

Sometimes we really don't have a plan; we know we want to date, and whatever happens, happens. On May 4, 2022, there will be many of us who will discover that the casual relationship that we're presently in may just have more to it than meets the eye.

Because today's main source of astrological influence comes from three transits: Venus in Aries, Mercury trine Pluto, and the Moon in Cancer, so we'll be doing a lot of 'getting to the point.' For those of us who aren't into playing games, this is a great day to hash things out with the person we're involved with.

If this casual affair has legs, then this might be the right time to discuss the idea of taking the relationship to the next level.

This day provides security for those who wish to know exactly what's to happen. And while nobody can predict the future or its success, it certainly does give people a good feeling to know where they stand in terms of their relationship, especially if, at this point, they don't really know.

Casual relationships will 'make up their minds' during Mercury trine Pluto, and new bonds will be made. This is the best time to get serious with your romance.

Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn are the 3 zodiac signs whose casual affair gets serious on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, per astrology:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury trine Pluto works for you and your quasi-partner today, especially if you've both wanted to 'have the talk' about where this thing is headed. The stars are on the side of taking this up a notch, and if that's what you desire, today is the day to have that conversation with the person you're involved with.

You both were there 'on a trial basis', seeing whether or not you are compatible enough to make a serious go of it.

Well, it seems like you're not only ready to take it seriously, you're practically there already, which should make the 'official' part just par for the course.

You, yourself, are not really into the whole casual dating thing, but you did it because you knew it was best to get involved with your intelligence still intact. Well, good on you, Cancer, for being diligent and honorable. You can move to the next step in your relationship now, and while there's no promise here, there is certainly a vision of happiness.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All you really want is that one person to love you, no matter what you look like, how you act, and through whatever mood you pull on any given day. It seems you've found someone and that they've passed the test: they love you, warts and all.

You weren't expecting this to happen, which is a good thing that you were only casually dating; you expected the worst.

You figured that, because you're not about to change your ways you'll either find someone who accepts you as you are, or you'd date until that person discovers the monster that you believe you really are.

Well, monster or not, there's someone here and now who wants to take this to the next step, and in all truth, that's the very thing you were hoping for. You will be going from casual to serious very shortly, and good for you, Virgo!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel good about yourself, and now that you've spent time pacing yourself with the person you are romantically involved with, you can tell that you are ready to take this a step further.

Your person has always been interested in making this a long-term relationship, but they've also listened to the voice of reason, which told them, as well as it told you, to hold off before committing deeply.

This allowed you both to get to know each other, and even to experience duress together, which you both found to be something you would work with without falling apart.

You and your partner have matured to the point where you both feel secure about 'getting serious' and so, you do. With Mercury trine Pluto backing up your honest communication, this relationship stands to last. Getting serious suits you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.