The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, April 28, 2022

Today may very well end up as the King of Misunderstandings Day, as we have Mercury trine Pluto as our leading influence, and oh how much trouble that could potentially come to mean. Mercury, our planet of communication will be so seriously compromised by Pluto, the planet that rules our darkest desires.

It may end up being a great day for people who produce crime podcasts, but for regular ol' people like you and I, we may end up tearing each other's throats out over this, that, or the other thing.

This day belongs to those who really like to hurt other people, and yes, those people do exist. This is the day when those of us who have the gift of gab will be able to spew insults in such a way that we do irrevocable damage.

That sounds like a hellish day, indeed, but will we who have the gift refrain from using it? No way. This day has no filters, so hurt feelings will be aplenty.

This day promotes insolence and bullying and some of us will feel it, while others will be the ones doing it. Which side are you on? Are you the bully today, or the bullied?

Either way, the vibe is not going to be good. Whether you get off on destroying someone's life or not, if you participate in nursing someone, you'll pay sooner or later, and you know it.

This day is one that leaves diligence in the dark. We will make mistakes today, take no responsibility and hurt as many people as we can, because for some reason, today we feel the need to shove our attitudes right down everyone's throat.

Scorpio, Libra, and Sagittarius, things are going to be tough this Thursday.

Here's the horoscopes for why you're part of the 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on April 28, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the ruling deity of insults and vile jabs, you, Sagittarius, will be doing the most damage of them all on this day. You won't be able to control your mouth, and you will justify your meanness by saying that it's your choice to be the way you are and that if they can't take a joke, they should leave.

Everything today will be justified by, "It's just a joke." The thing is, Sagittarius, nobody gets the joke.

All they get is the trashy insult that you've thrown their way in the guise of a joke.

That's called abuse, and you'll be chucking abuse out left and right because you simply cannot see how hurtful you are.

Pluto energy turns you into a monster, but you are someone who can never ever ever admit to being wrong, and so, you project your wrongness on to others during this day, where you get to feel like everyone around you is just a wimp that can't get your brilliant humor.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you're not going out of your way to be the people-pleasing fake that you are ordinarily, you are someone who, during Pluto transits, shows just how freezing cold you really are.

Even though the people in your life have gotten used to your charming, friendly ways, you don't always feel the need to be charming or friendly.

In fact, you like to take a little vacation from kindness every now and then, so that you can show your friends what you're really made of. Today is that day and you're about to make it rough for them, and for yourself.

When you're not in the mood, you shut right down, and if someone really needs you to be kind, you'll laugh in their face and deny them the kindness that might help their life. After all, you are your main interest, as per usual, and on days like today, you have no room in your heart for anyone but yourself.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You pull no punches today, which is good because your honesty is what's needed. The only problem with your honesty on a day like today is that you have a lot to say and most of it is complaints.

And, you feel that, since people seem very interested in your opinion, that you owe them the truth, and in your case, the truth is not very pretty — and you let everyone know it.

And, while you're at it, you may as well bring in some innocent parties who haven't been told off yet. You're on a roll today, Scorpio; you can't get enough of this spotlight.

One complaint turns into another, and before you know it, you've condemned the entire world for whatever you've decided is inferior to your way of thinking.

Mercury trine Pluto brings out your nastiness in speech; nobody likes you today, and do you care? Not a wink. Nope.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.