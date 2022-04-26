The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting April 27, 2022, and on Wednesday luck is in town for Aries, Cancer, and Virgo.

If we can set this is up in our minds as a Sci-Fi Love Story, we can think of it this way: Venus is hovering above and it's sending it's rays of love down upon us.

Some will catch those rays and benefit from them, while others will simply miss out on today's Love Light, leaving even more love for the ones who step into the Venusian Beam. Sci-fi enough? OK, let's drop it and move on to astrology (with a little bit of astronomy).

With Venus conjunction Neptune, our capacity for romance is way above and beyond the requirements of this Wednesday.

And with the Pisces Moon conjunction Venus happening at the same time, along with the fiery push of Moon in Aries, some of us are going to be thrown head-first into some very lucky romantic situations.

This is the day where people meet people for the first time...and take interest. This is a 'brand new beginnings' type of day for certain signs of the Zodiac.

Luck in love, today, means meeting the right person and falling for them. Luck today means taking the right steps within an already established romantic situation to make it an even better one, and succeeding.

Luck, today, means that even if you stopped believing in love, you'll be a believer by the time you put your head on your pillow tonight to go to sleep. Sweet dreams. They're almost guaranteed.

Aries, Cancer, and Virgo are the three zodiac signs luckiest in love starting Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your day has come, and whether you have been looking for someone special to love, or you've found one but don't know how to take it to that next step, you're in luck as of April 27.

Because there's a Mercury sextile Jupiter transit going on alongside the Venus transits, you will be especially generous with your compliments today, and because you're smart and clever when it comes to romance and flirtation, you say the right thing at the right time, and before you know it, you're the apple of someone's eye.

This is one of those days where you don't mind being the one who gives.

It feels good, and today is one of those days where you're not as concerned with being paid back...and that's a real change. Today you will experience what it's like to love someone without expecting them to give up something in return, Aries. You may even like the feeling. Good luck.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Luck finds you at home, today, thinking deep thoughts about the person you find interesting in a romantic way. What accounts for luck, on this day, for you, Cancer, is in how you proceed with your thoughts on the topic. You like someone, and so, today you will reach out to them.

You are fearless in your approach, but charming in your style, and whether you mean to or not, you will impress heavily.

Be prepared to be accepted, as sometimes you have not been and that's set up your paranoia each time you try to woo someone.

Today, your wooing skills will work. Today is only the beginning, as well, so that means that you have a lot to look forward to in days to come. You are lucky in love and you don't really have to do much more than text someone 'hello' from your bed, at home. Easy, breezy, beautiful.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a known fact that when Venus is in the sky doing its thing, Virgos are down on Earth, loving that thing. And so it is on April 27, when luck seems to knock on your door. What you might not have been aware of is that there seems to be someone who very much wants to know more about you, in a romantic way.

You may not be aware of this person's existence, as they are not a friend ... yet.

Do not be surprised if you are approached at a neighborhood center of some sort (a bar, restaurant, or retail store) by this person.

They will smile, show interest and flatter you. They are not a stalker, so do not worry, but they have seen you and they find you curious and alluring. It's OK for you to find them interesting in return, as your fate today seems slated for new love and adventure. If life is for the living, this could be a very vital move on your part. Let them in...why not. Luck is, after all, on your side.

