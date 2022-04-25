The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 26, 2022

When trouble comes to town, it usually goes by the name Moon sextile Uranus, and for some, this means all hell is about to break loose. With Uranus heading up the contenders, we are sure to be battling our inner demons on this day, April 26.

This is the day where our neuroses leap to the foreground, and our sense of what is right slinks back into the shadows. On this day, with this transit, we can expect to let our nervousness lead the way, which will no doubt lead to anxiety and panic.

And so, it's a rough day for three of the zodiac signs, namely, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius — the Fire signs. Uranus energy is just too volatile for Fire signs to deal with. While Uranus is an air elemental, the planet itself is made up of water, methane and ammonia.

This is way too flammable a condition for anything that even implies fire, and although this is somewhat symbolic, there's truth here: the Fire signs don't cause the damage during Uranus transits; they suffer the damage done, and damage is what defines the day on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Fire signs, take heed and protect yourself. If you can walk away from an argument that occurs on this day, then do so. Don't even engage online, as that is the trash heap that begs for more. Steer clear from angry rants, and run as fast as you can from co-workers who wish to involve you in their schemes.

This is a good day to stick with love, romance, fun and family. This is NOT the day to be pushy, get in someone's way, or be a part of anyone's argumentative nature. You'll be fine if you can avoid these things, however, if you do get into something, know that you've been warned. Heed the warning!

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'd be well advised to go about your day with peace in your heart and all of your aggression left for another day. This is not the day to prove you are right, nor is it the day to 'teach someone a lesson.' In other words, you'd be better off sticking to yourself and not getting involved with the affairs of human beings.

There's enough drama going on in your own life, personally, that you don't need to walk into the viper's den. There are snakes out there today who are waiting for anyone who has enough nerve to take them on; and you are always that person, Aries.

Let your nervy nature take a backseat today, as you are the only one here who will suffer the results of such an entanglement. You do not need to be number one, nor do you need to be acknowledged as the genius of the world. Stop being so needy! Today is so very much NOT the day for needy behavior.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While Uranus transits tend to make you feel sociable and adventurous, you'd be best to hold off on too much socializing today, because there's a good chance you'll walk into the wrong place at the wrong time, which will result in you having a terribly rough day, indeed. Can you refrain when you are told to refrain?

That's the million dollar question right there, as you are also quite rebellious. When you hear that you should perhaps retreat rather than advance, you'll naturally want to advance. There's the trouble right there; you won't listen to good advice, and that is why your day is going to hit new levels of 'rough.'

So, here you are, Leo, receiving divine advice: don't be social today. Stay home. Play with your toys. Avoid the internet. In other words, see you at the party, phone in hand, trouble in the making.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is not the right time for you to have the last word, even though there's a good chance you've pre-written it with such grace and elegance that anyone who reads or hears your rebuttal will no doubt think you are a master savant. You have to stop showing off, Sagittarius; it angers people, especially those who are jealous of your abilities.

And during this day, with Moon sextile Uranus pushing you to do all the wrong things, you'll be resented to such a degree that you'll wish you never left your bed in the morning. Just let it be, Sagittarius. You don't always have to be the Authority on All Things.

You can take the humble approach today and stay out of trouble. Besides, just because you think you're brilliant doesn't always mean you are. Keep it real, and stay out of the spotlight. Your best bet today is to avoid getting into trouble, and trouble awaits in social situations.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.