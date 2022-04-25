The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Open Relationship Ends During The Moon Conjunct Neptune On Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Today's transits promise hyper-sensitivity and over-reactive behavior so much so that open relationships will end for three zodiac signs starting April 26, 2022.

And between the two emotional responses, there will be some sense made of it all. Realizations occur during this time, and on April 26, 2022, we will be under the influence of Moon in Pisces and Moon conjunction Neptune; it's like a set up for panic, regret and sporadic behavior.

And for some of us who are in romantic relationships, there will be new boundaries to concern ourselves with.

One common occurrence in romantic relationships is the concept of the open relationship gone wrong. Sounds like the most plausible notion on Earth, I mean, not everyone is cut out for polyamory.

And so, because we have these testy transits leading the way, things like open relationships — meaning love relationships that allow for the intimate experience with other partners and are not bound by monogamy — may just see their last day, today. It's really not a big thing and it happens all the time.

Couples, in their efforts to make things exciting in the bedroom, open their relationship up to the idea of bringing in other lovers.

Unfortunately, what happens in many cases is that the jealousy cannot be put aside, and when jealousy rises, it's always ugly.

Chalk it off as experience, and if you are part of a situation where you decided to go with an open relationship and it's no longer working, then so what? Close it up and deal with it. This isn't where everything falls apart, it's just where you smile at each other and say, "well, that didn't work out as we planned."

It's all OK. You tried, you experienced and you found out that it wasn't for you. Sounds like anything else in life. You do it and you figure out if it's for you or not. And for these signs below, you'll find out that having an open relationship was definitely not for you.

The three zodiac signs whose open relationship ends during the Moon conjunct Neptune on April 26, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You opened the relationship up because you thought you'd be able to feel like a part of a 'cool couple' and you like the idea of people seeing you as cool. You associate open relationships with people who can handle anything, and live life for the moment; sharing their bodies with whomever they wish to, within the relationship. It's a dream come true; the thought of being that open, that secure...and yet, you are the polar opposite of this imaginary kind of coolness, Aries.

When Moon conjuncts Neptune on April 26, you'll be confronting this head on, and you'll suddenly see what it really means to you: hell.

This is hellish, and you can't stand another split second of being in an open relationship.

Why oh why did you ever consent to this, and why did you happen to be the one to suggest this? You are way too possessive to have been successful in this endeavor and so, as of April 26, the relationship that you're in will be closed for renovation.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You, like Aries, tend to think of yourself as the Great Lover, and in being so, you feel that you owe yourself as many lovers as you can accumulate. This also means that when you settle into a romantic pairing, you feel it's only right to keep it an open relationship.

You and your person may have decided together that it could be a good idea; play the field together, avoid jealousy and sneaking around by just keeping the door open.

In this way, you'd be able to experience intimacy with new people. This all feels good in theory, but in practice, it only inspires jealousy and insecurity.

The Neptune transit ramps up confusion and does not allow you to accept any of it. What you thought would be a great and easy going scenario has now turned into a horror show of jealousy. On April 26, you and your partner will return to monogamy, as you just can't handle it otherwise.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There is only one reason you agreed to having an open relationship, and that is because you wanted to please your lover. You wanted them to think you could be on board with anything they thought would be great for the two of you, and so you agreed. You signed on for an open relationship and the second you did, you regretted it.

Alas, you weren't going to back out for the reasons mentioned above: you didn't want to be the party pooper.

Well, you certainly did get the opportunity to stand by your decision, and as soon as you got to experience what it's like to be part of the openness, you freaked out and rescinded your offer, so to speak.

On April 26, with Moon conjunction Neptune working to wake you up out of your trance, you'll take that freaked out state of jealousy and you'll shut it down. Back to square one. Let's just hope your romantic partner can deal with your back-stepping.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.