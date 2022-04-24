3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns On During The Moon Conjunct Saturn On April 25, 2022

Ding dong, it looks like the Witch isn't dead. It's a shame that we tend to think of our ex's as evil spirits who need to be ousted, but alas, that's how many of us think.

We dread the idea of ever seeing them again, even if we spent so much quality time with them, making loving memories for the future.

It's also ironic that most of us, upon breaking up with this person who was at one point so special to us, is now a person of disinterest; we feel we need to banish them from our worlds. Nevermore, quoth the Raven!

Well, guess who's back in town, as of April 25, 2022? Your ex, and they've come with all their baggage, too. Oo la la, it's going to be one heck of a day, isn't it?

Transit-wise, we're looking at a hefty day. We've got Moon square Mercury to stir the pot, and Mercury sextile Neptune to make sure we're complete nervous wrecks.

And with Moon conjunction Saturn involved, let's just say that the return of our ex will not sit well with us. In fact, this return will inspire all sorts of negative thinking.

Overthinking it all will be the flavor of the day.

Certain zodiac signs will take this in stride, while others will really reel against the idea of their ex returning. "Why are they back? What did I do to deserve this return?"

Oh, how the cries and complaints will fill the air. Sometimes we want the ex to return, for whatever reasons we might have. But on April 24, let's just put it this way: we'd rather eat a handful of dirt than even acknowledge that this 'ex' still exists in the world. Oh boy. Fun times ahead!

Aries, Cancer, and Pisces, brace yourself during the Moon conjunct Saturn transit.

You're on the list of the 3 zodiac signs whose ex returns on April 25, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ugh! Not the ex! That's what your head will be filled with on this day. Dreaded thoughts of the ex and the idea that they might just be on the way over. While this isn't exactly unusual news as you've had to keep in contact with this person and probably will have to for the rest of your life, the last thing you ever want at this point is anything to do with them.

And the idea of literally having to welcome them into your home, for whatever 'business' you need to take care of is simply atrocious to you. That Saturn energy is testing your patience, and you barely have an ounce of it left, today. Where the ex is concerned, you'd always rather take a rain check.

Today, you won't be able to avoid them. Think of it this way, Aries: get it over with. The sooner, the better. If this is something that is necessary, make their return temporary and abrupt. Count the seconds and then shut the door.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a very good reason that your ex is back and wishes to talk with you, and it has to do with family matters. Perhaps you share children together, or you might both be a part of something having to do with shared property.

The meeting you'll have today is cold and professional; there is no threat of flirting, nor is there the idea that you're just going to murder them in cold blood. Nope, it's business as usual, and if you get your way, it'll be done and over with before you notice.

Unfortunately, the transits of the day won't let this go smoothly, and you may find yourself fighting an old fight, one that you won a long time ago. Still, your ex is not ready to totally give up the ghost, and you may hear a nasty word or two being ushered from their mouths. You'll have a choice: run them out of town, or ignore them and get your business done efficiently.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Thanks to Mercury sextile Neptune, you'll be the prime example of how to say the wrongs things at the wrong time, to an unsuspecting ex, who just happens to be back in town.

This person doesn't mean your harm, nor do they wish to be back in your life, but their mere presence makes you so irritable that you snap, very easily, when it comes to speaking with them. And speak with them you shall, because the two of you need to complete one last task before you can both officially go on your solo journeys.

This person hurt you, and you are far more fearful of them being near you than you need to be, as they are relatively harmless and definitely mean no ill will towards you.

They have learned their lesson and they are totally down with backing off — but you won't let them go. It's as if you still have a point or prove and you are still hellbent on making them feel guilty. It may be time to let this go, Pisces, for your own sake.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.