The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, April 23, 2022

Tough times ahead for three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Because we are presently being influenced by a waning Moon in Aquarius, we may tend to feel a little stuck on this day. While the day ahead doesn't necessarily promise disaster, it does have a dragged out' quality to it, as if something's about to happen that never happens.

Either that, or the day goes to waiting for something that never arrives. What's unfortunate about today is the 'pride' aspect; Aquarius energy is stubborn and elitist — if we are affected by it, we may end up cutting off our noses to spite our face, so to speak.

This is the kind of day where pride really gets in our way. Because we feel we have the right to choose, we may also easily slip into choosing the wrong thing. And if we are stubborn enough about that choice, we may end up defending it, as if this is what we really want, when it is indeed far from what we want.

And so, today goes to holding up the fort, even if the fort means to take us down with it, as it burns to the ground.

Moon in Aquarius lets us think we can do things that we might not ordinarily be able to do, and most of those 'things' are fantasy-related. Our greatest disappointment, today, will be in discovering that we might not be the superheroes we think we are.

And for Libra, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs, this is how the day will play out. We think we can do amazing things, but we are actually limited to lesser abilities. Best to stick with the fantasy on days like today.

If you are a Libra, Scorpio, or a Capricorn, Saturday, April 23, 2022 brings rough horoscopes for you.

The day is a downer, and reality brings only disappointment on this day.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going to get your goat today is the fact that you will go our of your way for someone, and they won't appreciate your efforts, at all. This could be someone you like, or someone you wish to be in a relationship with. Whatever it is that you attempt just doesn't seem to be the right material to please whomever it is that you wish to impress.

And you can be very impressive, Libra — you spare no expense and you are ready to go the distance to please the person that catches your eye.

Unfortunately, this person is too distracted by someone else, and that revs up your jealousy.

You do not like being overshadowed by the presence of someone else, especially when the person you have fallen for seem to favor them over you. You will never admit feeling jealous, as no one ever really does...but in your case, you'll let the jealousy work on you until you feel so down and miserable that the day will be considered a total fail, to you.

2. Scorpio

October 23 - November 21)

Moon in Aquarius energy gives you that false sense of security — and you buy right into it, as easy as pie. You are about to let yourself fall for a lie today, Scorpio.

This shows you as desperate; you're just dying to be accepted and adored, and when you see that the person who you are interested in doesn't really feel the same about you, you try to convince yourself that they really do have a crush on you.

You will be kidding yourself left and right today, as you can't handle the truth.

And the truth of the day is that the person you like, has no eyes for you, and never will. Still, you don't like thinking of that, so you convince yourself that on some level, they're just teasing and that eventually they will be yours. Delusion.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your pride will be so outstandingly dangerous today that the only person who will really get to feel the brunt of it will be you. You have always felt that it's your right to choose what you want in this life, no matter what it is.

You can make good decisions or bad ones, but if you're the one in control of the decision making, then you'll stand behind any and every choice you make.

This energy wakes up during Moon in Aquarius, and you'll be choosing again, and once again, you'll choose something that hurts someone, causes heartache and pain, and when confronted on the pain you've caused, you'll respond with, "I'm sorry you're in pain but I have a right to do whatever I want."

You are outstandingly obnoxious today, Aquarius, and for all of your pride-based choices, you'll end up doing so much damage to a friend that you'll lose them. Good thing you don't care.

