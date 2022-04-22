Your daily horoscope for April 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

We hit some delays on Saturday when the Quarter Moon in Aquarius meets the structural nature of Saturn.

Expect to feel areas of life to be on hold, especially where relationships and friendships are concerned.

Quarter Moons are here for us to remember time is not always on our side and to make things happen when you are in the moment.

We are ramping up for the solar eclipse, and the energies this weekend help us to mentally prepare for the big changes to come in our lives.

What does the day have in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 23, 2022 read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, set time aside for yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendship.

Right now it may be hard to make plans with other people because life feels so busy. This is where you will need to decide what must take a priority and get important things done for you; especially matters involving money.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get down to the heart of an important matter. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career. You may need to put in a little more effort into your work.

Perhaps a delayed meeting or additional responsibilities will be placed on your lap before the day ends. You may need to show your ability to hang in when times are tough. Your grit will impress others in your network.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are facing some stiff competition, and you may not realize that you are even running against the clock at your job. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of education.

Someone in your social circle at work may have their eye on your position, and hope to give you a reason to work harder in order to keep it. It's important to polish your skills and stay on top of your craft.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A good friend may be a solid recourse of information. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets.

If you have some financial problems or a need to work through a complicated situation, tap into your external network to get advice. Ask for referrals, or make time to speak with your mentor to get insight into your situation.

Today is not a good day to keep certain things to yourself especially if you have struggled to solve a problem.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your ego may be on the line as you feel challenged or disrespected by a significant other. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

Today, instead of hiding any frustration you feel about the way your communication is flowing, it's better to be open and honest. You may be tempted to withdraw yourself and promises you've made, this would not sit well and could harm your relationship; so think twice before doing it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Are you looking to invest money or buy a piece of real estate? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of routines. You may want to tighten your financial belt and make important sacrifices to polish your overall portfolio.

Today is a good time to acquire about loans, speak with banks, and look at current trends that influence future economic decisions you need to make.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Think about the impact your decisions make on your health and well being. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity.

Indulge yourself in light hearted activities like painting, re-decorating your room, starting a new DIY project or planning a simple outing with a friend. Keep things simple and avoid complicated scenarios.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Someone may appear to be jealous of you and their negativity can impact your relationship. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of family.

You may discover that relatives who have a tendency to be manipulative or controlling try to see how much influence they can have on your happiness. Focus on doing what works for you and not get too much involved.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have been carrying around a bit of stress and it has not gone unrecognized by the being in your life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

Rather than pretend you don't have an opinion or that you are OK, use this time to allow individuals you trust to be there for you and to help where they can. Don't rush off offers of help especially if it makes your life easier.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This has been a month full of pleasant surprises and opportunities. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money.

You may receive a long awaited check in the mail, or a promise of something monetary for work you have done recently. This is also a good time to plan work on your car or even to look into buying one if you are in the market.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Power struggles can put you in a self-doubt mindset. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of personal development. You may find it hard to see where you'll find the time to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.

However, a opportunity to do something fun with a friend may manifest giving you a chance to forget about your own problems and have some fun.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Allow conflict to be a positive in your life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may hear information about a past problem that has a negative impact on your finances. Instead of running from the conflict, work towards it.

A simple solution may be available to you, and surprise you at how easily it was to find closure after a long struggle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

