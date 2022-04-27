Your daily horoscope for April 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Moon spends the day in Aries where it's agitated and our painpoints come to the surface causing just enough friction to take action and stop sitting around waiting for opportunity to come our way.

We are driven toward financial goals as the Moon in Aries partners with the Sun in financially oriented Taurus. Instability with the Sun in Taurus can have us all wondering how to create security for ourselves in both financial and practical ways.

There's lots happening for all zodiac signs on Thursday. How will the energy effect your zodiac sign?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 28, 2022 read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There are all sorts of solid reasons for you to feel like you're ready to take the world by storm today. For starters, the Moon spends one more day your zodiac sign, Aries, and this is your solar house of identity and personal development.

So, focus on the things that move the dial forward for you, and you alone. There's a lot of greatness inside of you, and the day's themes can help you to perceive what they are and how you can maximize your growth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may feel a little bit angry or even upset with the status quo especially if you perceive that it isn't right or just for you. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies and karma.

This can translate into you perceiving that you have to take on a cause for yourself. You may not like to be 'the bad guy' when you call out the red flags others fail to see, but if you feel brave enough to do so, you may be doing everyone a world of good by willingly confronting the problem head-on.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a day where you get a lot of energy from the people you hang around with. So, you'll want to be selective of the crowd you choose to work alongside today. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships.

Great things can happen during this time for you. You may meet someone new and get some positive insight or you could simply get a lot accomplished due to a friend being such an inspiring force in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a day where you can accomplish one of two things: impress the boss or you can rub someone in the wrong way. It's not a time to be aggressive, Cancer. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career and social status.

The Moon is your ruling planet and in a fire sign, you may feel on edge and desire to lead by your emotions. Just be aware that sometimes you can change your mind when you aren't sure what you think and feel. So, try not to be reactional today.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your mind is sharp and you are able to think analytically in a way that solves complex problems in a snap. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher education and learning.

This is a great time to absorb as much information as you can in short bursts. Listen to podcasts or check out informative videos on entertaining platforms like TikTok, Twitter, or even Facebook reels.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have to go for what is yours, and today can be filled with distractions but you have to focus on the goal that's yours to earn.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources.

If you want to acquire certain things like a loan, a shared venture, or need to get certain important paperwork done, don't procrastinate or worry about how much time it will take. Instead, set the goal to accomplish it this week and start taking baby steps to accomplish it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you want to have something in your life, whether it be a relationship, a partnership, or a better marriage, it comes down to a decision as to whether or not you're all in or not.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitment.

This energy may create a desire for you to focus on the problems and you may get easily overwhelmed. So, lean into your emotions to understand how you feel and what is your part.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's always great when you can work in short bursts and complete smaller projects quickly. Today can be promising in helping you to get things done fast without too much time wasted.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties. So, you can expect to work harder than usual, but the end result will be one that pleases you and makes you feel proud for all you could squeeze into a short 24-hour day.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's so nice when you have an idea come to you suddenly and there's nothing to stop you from implementing it. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity. And, if you have the day off or a little bit of free time, you can dig into a project that captures your attention and gives you a lot of joy.

From art, painting, playing music, or redecorating, something beautiful may capture your attention and have you ready to roll your sleeves up to create.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Not everyone can get along and the fact that you have a lot of strong, independent people in your family can be cause for tension and a bit of headbutting.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home, and you'll want to create a little bit of space for each person to speak their mind and be heard free of judgment. Listening can go a long way today.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes short and sweet is the way to go. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication.

So, be brief. Give the summary version of what you have to say and try not to go into details unless you have to do so to move things forward.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's that time of the month when you can easily get into trouble with impulsive spending. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money. So, you may love to go out and shop or see what's on sale.

But, keep to your budget and try not to overdo it when you feel the urge to swipe a credit card and nab a deal that you don't want to miss out on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

