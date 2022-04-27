Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 28, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Thursday, April 28, 2022, by zodiac sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Wands
When you receive the Eight of Wands it's a sign that life is moving too fast for you to keep up.
You have a lot of things coming to you at one time, but nothing you can't handle. You've got this!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
Things can feel disorganized and even chaotic at times. The Four of Swords is giving you insight into how to solve this problem.
Think about the big picture instead of getting lost in the details. Big problems solved can make the little ones feel much more managable.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
No one becomes excellent overnight. You have to work hard to get to be the best in a particular field. You have a dream and a goal, Gemini, and you may be at a place where you wonder if this effort is really worth it.
Think about the joy you'll feel when you get to the place you want to be in your life. You're so close.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
Someone may stab you in the back, Cancer. When you discover that the person you trusted was not who you thought they were, it's heartbreaking. This betrayal isn't a reflection of you.
It's more about who they presented themselves to be. So don't take this upon yourself as if it was your fautl.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords
A fresh start is so powerful. The slate is wiped clean and the future is wide open for you.
You have a chance to figure out what makes you happy and what doesn't. There are no rules right now, and you get to choose what makes you happiest right now.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: King of Swords
You have to exercise courage and grow your perseverance. You have to put yourself out there and try your best.
Being vulnerable is not a small feat, but when you give yourself permission to do what scares you, you'll realize you're much stronger than you thought. And, things aren't as bad as you imagined them to be.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
You are thinking so much about what you will do and what the consequences could be. Of course, you may feel afraid, but trust this process, Libra.
You're going to be stretched beyond your comfort zone and this will be such an amazingly good experience for you.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
Your emotions can be a wonderful guide to change and awareness. Pay attention to how you feel and don't be afraid to be uncomfortable. You may find that you're able to notice certain patterns that you had missed in the past when you listen to your heart and not ignore it.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Death
No one likes to say goodbye to something they once loved, but you are moving in a new direction.
You can't take what you used to do in the past with who you are becoming in the future. You can keep the memories in your heart tucked in a place where they are safe and secure.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
It's so hard to accept when someone has decided not to change despite all the right reasons why they ought to.
For you, it's apparent that you have been holding on to hope, Capricorn, and this may mean you need to accept the situation and not let it hold you back or cause you to waste more of your time.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: King of Wands
When it's time to take action, there are moments when the first step starts with you.
You have all the reasons why this ought to work for you. You just need to make a decision and commit to the journey. Change your mindset and things will start to move forward fearlessly.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Page of Swords
An important message is coming to you, Pisces. You may not like what you hear, and you may even question the person who gives it to you.
But the truth is here for you to receive, and if you deny the facts, you may still have to address the problem that's before you.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.