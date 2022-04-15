3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope The Week Of April 18 - 24, 2022

Sad to say, three zodiac signs don't get to leave the week unscathed, and for Aries, Taurus, and Gemini, the week of April 18 -24, 2022 will be tougher than on the other zodiac signs.

We might not be able to call it the roughest week ever, but when it comes to love and misunderstanding, this week might just be 'up there' with the wrong moves and ideas.

Because we have several Venus transits, we will be dealing with affairs of the heart. We are looking at Moon square Venus, Venus sextile Uranus, Moon sextile Venus, and finally Moon trine Venus, we can assume that love and romance will play a big part in this week's drama.

And because we're not only dealing with Venus energy, part of what makes up the rough bit is that we're riding along with Moon sextile Pluto — always a trouble-maker, and Moon conjunction Pluto.

And if we don't get the hint there, it becomes pretty obvious as we leave Aries and enter Taurus Sun, on the 19th.

Think of it this way: Aries doesn't want to give up the spotlight and will lash out on its way out the door. In life, that may look like giving in or letting go of someone.

All in all, the majority of our issues this week will revolve around love and relationship.

We may feel prideful as we argue with our mates, or we may feel depleted and run down due to a lack of communication between ourselves and the ones we supposedly love and respect. This is a good week to figure out whether you're in love or not and to do something about it as soon as you figure it out. Life and love call; What we do about it is about to us.

Hang in there, Aries, Taurus, and Gemini.

You're the three zodiac signs with a rough horoscope the week of April 18 - 24, 2022.

Things will improve and you'll come out shining on the other side.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This last week of Aries Sun makes you feel as though you need to push harder than usual, and that can lead to overreactions and overstepping your bounds.

You will literally feel your powers waning, and you won't like that one little bit; it will feel as though someone pulled the plug on you and that all of a sudden, no one cares what you think, do, or say.

Nothing frustrates you more than feeling inconsequential, yet you keep pushing — to no avail.

Your love life will not suffer, but it will take patience on your part to deal with a few of the issues that crop up, and as we all know, patience is a virtue no Aries knows well.

The week should start out with a few nasty comments made by you towards the person you are in a relationship with and will escalate to the point where they finally talk back to you, which will surprise the heck out of you. Learn to take what you dish out, Aries. That's your lesson for the week.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week brings you a mixed message of communications. You will be sent a package that will not show up, and that will drive both sender and receiver (yourself) nuts, as you feel as though you are hopeless to change things like the postal system.

You're particularly sensitive to Mercury-driven transits and on the 18th, we're hosting Mercury conjunct Uranus, which is the main reason why you won't get your package or any other correspondence that is timely.

Even though you'll be walking into Taurus season during the week, you're still feeling the hovering presence of Aries and its warlike energy, and honestly, it doesn't suit you.

You'll be feeling a distinct feeling this week of wanting to break free. Your frustration will act out in your relationship, and you'll start a few sulky fights with your partner that will only show that you're the one with the problem, and not them. Deep breaths, Taurus — it'll all work itself out.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's up for this week is that your intuition is on high, and all you're picking up on is negative. You don't feel paranoid, you feel in touch, and that's what's particularly bothersome for you. You can't put your finger on it, but something is wrong.

Lack of sleep may be involved as well, and as it goes with people who are in comfortable relationships, they tend to take out their aggression on the one they love.

And this is exactly what you'll be doing, too much to the dismay of your partner.

The Moon sextile Pluto is what's going to be stirring up the worst part of your imagination, and you won't be able to shake the feeling that either someone is talking behind your back, or that there's bad news on the horizon.

It drives you bonkers just thinking about the things you are clueless about. And when you feel trapped, you turn on those around you. This week makes you feel like a trapped rat; survival is the number thing on your mind.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.