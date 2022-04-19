The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Sun is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and we get a boost of energy in the area of finances, income-earning potential, real estate sales and acquisition, and the global economy.

We can expect some intensity to show up in the area of world government, as the Moon transits the Capricorn, the zodiac sign that rules global authorities.

How will the day affect your zodiac sign this Wednesday?

Here's today's horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 20, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's all work and little play for you right now, and that's because there's money to be had and you are going for it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your career and social status sector. Expect an opportunity to come to you at work that could be a potential boost to your career.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are in a wonderful position to gain some knowledge and to advance yourself either in your career or on a personal level. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, educational sector.

If you love to learn and enjoy taking classes that involve the arts or even cooking, organizing or self-help, the next few days are perfect for signing up and indulging yourself in the area of your choice.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have to go for what you want in life, Gemini, and that's because things will not just come to you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

You have a wonderful chance to discover hidden gems of information that allow you to expand your reach. Starting a business or going back to school? Look into grants or new announcements for resources in your community.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You wear your heart on your sleeve, Cancer, and now is a great time for you to start checking out partnership opportunities. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

This is a great time for you to start seed planting to see who also is interested in doing some sort of project or type of charity work that is on your heart and you think is beneficial for a cause.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What tasks do you know need to get done but you've procrastinated on for too long? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

This is a day to mark things off of your to-do list and to start focusing on optimum productivity. No task can be too small or big, and if you feel like it has to be done by someone else, use the next few days to call others for quotes.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is a wonderful time to walk around an art store, your local nursery or a home improvement store to get your decorating juices flowing.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of passion and creativity. You might find that perfect DIY for the summer that you can begin to plan for now.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's always a reason to celebrate love and even if you just spent the weekend with your relatives, there's always room for more time together.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of home and the family. Perhaps you'd like to have a standing dinner date or some new routine that allows you to get together more frequently. Be the initiator of the idea, and bring it to life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You can come across as edgy if you're unaware of the impact your words and confidence can have on others. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your communication sector. You don't delight in offending others, but there's a fine line where your honesty can do so without you intended it.

So, today, be a little more cautious and pay attention to your audience including their body language when you share your advice and wisdom. Sometimes what needs to be said can be best delivered when the timing is right and the listener is ready.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are hard at work, and if you want to make more income, this is the time for you to buckle down and get to it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money. You reap what you sow and Sag, you're going to have a productive and profitable week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's never too. late to go back to college or to decide that you want to study a certain subject.

The Moon enters your zodiac sign, Capricorn, and your personal development sector. You're only as limited as your mindset, so if you have the desire to pursue something, push yourself a little bit to go for what you want out of life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have to keep your guards up and. your resolve. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

And, this could be your spiritual guides coming to you to give you a sense of advice or wisdom in a situation. Or you can be the recipient of a vision from a friend and realize that it's important they know what you have seen.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's time to go out and to meet new people, Even if you're crunched for time, Pisces, it's always nice to meet someone locally for coffee and to chat.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships. The doors open wide for you to expand your network.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

