The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 10, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

We are brave and filled with courage as the Moon spends the day roaring in the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Sun is highly exalted in Aries, so we have lots of gusto to get our things in order and do something amazing.

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Courage is your superpower, Aries. The Moon enters Leo, and you get a boost of bravery and strength that comes from within.

This is the perfect time for you to pursue your goals and dreams.

Ask yourself: what ambitions motivate you to push yourself forward? Make a list and keep it close by for reference.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the protector of the family today, Taurus. The Moon enters Leo, and you are inwardly strong and determined to do things that fortify your home life.

This is a wonderful time to tackle outdoor or home improvement projects that require physical strength and stamina.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Great conversations come up for you today, Gemini. The Moon enters Leo and you may find it much easier to open up and share your inner thoughts and feelings — without being judged.

This is a great time to start chatting with a person you hope to build a relationship with or to visit someplace in your community to learn about volunteer opportunities.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Money opportunities roll in, Cancer, and all you have to do is go for it. The Moon enters Leo, and you may feel ready to overcome your fears about being assertive.

You have to ask for what you want in life, Cancer. The world is competitive and you have an edge.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are your own hero, Leo. There's nothing stopping you from achieving your goals.

The Moon enters your sign, and this is the perfect time to tap into your inner source of determination and drive. If you have any important goals that you are ready to pursue. Now is a good time to think and plan things out.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The past cannot hold you back unless you allow it, Virgo. The Moon enters Leo, and you learn to bravely face fears of the past, especially where you felt like an imposter or failure.

You are the one who decides how much you'll allow things from your life to have a hold on you. You may have reached your limit, finally, and now can move on with perfect closure.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your friends need you, Libra. The Moon enters Leo, and you may have a hunch about a person who needs your love and support.

Trust your intuition when a friend or a situation comes to mind. It may be the universe giving you a nudge to take action.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Changing careers is not easy, Scorpio, but you may be thinking about the future in a new way. The Moon enters Leo and this can stir emotions you didn't even know you had inside of you.

With the eclipse season taking place in your sign and in your sign of relationships, you may meet someone new and realize that there's something special to your relationship that you can build on.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your way of viewing the world is broadening and so are your horizons, Sagittarius. The Moon enters Leo, and this gives you the ambitious push to motivate and drive you toward change.

These are compelling times and you don't want to be the person who is disappointed that they didn't act quickly. You might have something you'd like to do, but the opportunity has not manifested in your life yet.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A gift is coming your way, Capricorn, and it's going to be perfect for you. The Moon enters Leo, and you stand out to others.

There's something about you that makes you shine, and this commands the attention of others who want to bless you and your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Love is in the air, Aquarius. If you don't feel it now, you will. The Moon enters Leo and you may be surprised how quickly love finds a way back into your life.

This does not have to be a romantic situation. You could fall in love with a passion project, an opportunity, or even with something you used to do in the past as a. hobby.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Focus on the details, Pisces. It's time to get things in order. The Moon enters Leo, so use this strong energy to fix your sights on solving a problem that robs you of time.

Collaborate with someone who can help you to improve. Don't be afraid to ask for the things you need as you never know what others have already considered.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

