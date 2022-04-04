Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 5, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 5, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 05, 2022.

Aries

Love can be blinding, Aries, so when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your sector of hidden enemies, karma, and spirituality, you need to be careful about who you give your heart over to.

You may miss things in the romantic category, so if you see a red flag, don't ignore it. Instead, listen to your instincts and follow your gut.

Taurus

Platonic love is such a beautiful thing, Taurus. So, when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, she brings attention to your sector of friendships.

It's a great idea to explore the unique relationships you have at work through your social network and meet new people. The world is yours to enjoy, so go out and have fun.

Gemini

It's always a good idea to be smart when it comes to your future and what you share with the world. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your sector of reputation. So use this time to scrub through all your social media properties.

Clean up old photos, especially if there's any left of an ex or posts that you're not too proud of.

Cancer

What do you believe about love, Cancer? Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and she brings attention to your sector of philosophy, and what could surprise you is how much people want to know your opinion.

You may not agree with certain beliefs that have been assigned to love. Maybe you want a less traditional relationship and want to define what it looks like for yourself.

Leo

You tend to be an open book when you love someone, but sometimes it's better to hold back and see. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your sector of secrets.

This dreamy energy can make you willingly vulnerable, but be sure that the person you do this with is emotionally safe.

Virgo

Love takes center stage in your life, and this may be when you meet someone special or your current relationship grows stronger. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and she brings attention to your sector of partnerships.

The topics of marriage, commitment, and unity are all invaluable to you now. You may desire to know that your significant other is on the same page, so ask.

Libra

Take care of your heart, not just in an emotional sense but a physical one, too. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your health sector.

Use this time to work on you and your needs, from mental awareness and healing to fitness and personal development. Everything comes together nicely this month.

Scorpio

You have so much love to give, Scorpio, and now you'll want to lavish your adoration on someone special. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your sector of passion.

If you have been single and looking for someone sweet, they may find you ready to commit more than before.

Sagittarius

You can be a homebody, too, and even though you love adventure, sometimes, you want the simpler things in life. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your home sector. You may have a strong urge to nest and cultivate an inner life around things that give you comfort and are predictable.

Stock up on pantry items you can quickly grab to make your favorite home-cooked meals. You might even prefer to stay indoors rather than explore the world this week.

Capricorn

One-on-one conversations can be so sweetly alluring and bring you closer to someone you love or want to get to know. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your sector of communication, and this is the perfect time of year to find a coffee shop where you can meet someone and chat about life.

If you have been thinking about reentering the dating scene after a breakup, this month is perfect for taking the leap to meet someone new.

Aquarius

Are you planning to buy a place with your partner or interested in investing more into yourself? Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and she brings attention to your sector of personal property.

This is the perfect time of year for you to check out thrift stores or to go antique shopping for unique items that are uniquely beautiful and add value to your home.

Pisces

It's all about you right now, Pisces. Venus enters your zodiac sign, and she brings attention to your sector of self.

A wonderful season is about to unfold where you can begin to take steps to increase your beauty routine and make changes to your wardrobe.

Find signature pieces in your favorite colors and dabble with the colors coming out this spring.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.