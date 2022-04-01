The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, April 2, 2022

Under the waning energy of the New Moon in Aries, three zodiac signs start looking at their relationships that need healing.

The Moon does not shift into Taurus until midday, after it relates to Venus and Pluto, signifying an intensity at play in your relationships and connections with others.

Because Mars and Venus are finishing their cosmic dance right now, there may be a focus on romantic relationships, but the energy could also apply to friendships or family.

The Moon in Aries brought new beginnings and determination. Still, it also came with a hefty dose of patience, and part of that is learning you have amends to make in your relationships before moving forward.

Whether this is a straight-up action of apology or a more complicated conversation in which you are transparent about your feelings and actions, it is time to focus on what you need to bring peace to before moving forward.

The united energies of the Moon and Venus represent spending time with someone that you have not seen or talked to for some time.

Or it is just that you have not been taking the time to talk about anything of importance.

On April 2, the connection between the Moon and Pluto comes into play, as there could be an emotional release and healing that is possible.

When looking at the bigger picture that an embrace between the Sun and Mercury in Aries is happening today, it is a recipe for having that extensive conversation you may have been putting off or even dreading.

Sun and Mercury are about speaking the truth that you have learned from your healing and self-work involving what feels like it is in alignment with you or not.

It is a reminder that you must make peace with your past before you can begin your future, and for that reason

For so many reasons, astrology reveals why the best horoscopes for April 2, 2022, go to Aries, Aquarius, and Capricorn.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have been preparing for this moment. You are at a crossroads in your life right now, and while you know it, you have just been unsure about when to get the ball rolling on making the changes you have been seeking.

For you, there is an essential conversation about your true feelings that need to happen before taking action.

Today the universe provides you with a unique opportunity to speak your feelings about how you have grown as a person instead of looking at what is happening right now as someone else's fault and just the product of how people change.

You may experience a significant break-up or separation, but it could also be the instilling of boundaries with family. Everything you have been going through and learning about yourself is why you are here now, and it is at a breaking point.

This energy was brought out around your new Moon yesterday and now feels like it is at a level you can no longer ignore. So do not. Realize when you feel this way because the universe tells you it is time.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is a lot of healing available to you today, especially if you can keep your walls down and speak from your heart. You are moving toward incorporating more joy into your life, but first, you need to face everything taken away from that, including your shadows.

Much of this work took place in your romantic relationship because Mars and Venus affected you this past month.

As much as it may have brought that happiness and fulfillment out, it also brought out the pain of what feels like it is missing.

The lesson, though, was learning that nothing really was and instead was more about your perspective of the situation. As you have taken your lens and turned it inward, you have allowed yourself the ability to see what you have been bringing to the table.

Today marks a milestone in your emotional healing as you are determined to hold anything no longer back or keep bringing the past into the future. Whatever takes place today, be all in and if it is a conversation that you need to initiate, then make sure you take that first step.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Like Aquarius, you had Venus and Mars moving through your sign earlier in the year, which brought up your issues to work through, like self-worth and what and who you truly value in your life. It will help if you let go of the ways of thinking that have held you back.

When you have allowed yourself to see what is truly valuable to you, you have also clarified what no longer is.

This has spurred a substantial change within yourself over the past few months. One that has been challenging or even scary to acknowledge at times.

But there is a more powerful message — align your life to your worth, regardless of who or what follows along. Just because you thought something was a fit at one point does not mean it still is, and that is OK. That is what growth is.

Mainly focus on the healing that will come up speaking your truth and setting those boundaries with others. It is not just a situation you deal with but a wound that you end up healing.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.