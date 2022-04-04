If there is a reason why your crazy ex feels the need to be back in your life, especially today, it's because they are feeling the effects of Moon trine Pluto, which deepens their feelings for you and makes them feel like they're practically going to die without you in their lives.

While that may strike terror in your heart, be prepared, because this ex means business, and they will try as hard as they can to win you back.

Of course, winning you back is the last thing you'd ever want in a trillion years, and you will duck and cover trying to get away from their crosshairs. They have an eye on you, and no, it's not a cause for alarm, there is no danger here, but there is this nagging insistence, and that is exactly why you ran from them in the first place. This person is just too, too pushy, and they tend to believe that you are their possession. Ugh.

You, on the other hand, are so NOT into their return that you may just flee the country trying to avoid them. Keep in mind that they are not just an ex, but a 'crazy' ex, and crazy comes with its downfalls.

You've seen those downfalls and you've experienced all this person's 'crazy' has to give, and you want none of it. Ever. Kaput. Done. Plan your escape route now, signs, cause crazy is coming to town.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crazy Ex Returns During Moon Trine Pluto, April 4 - 5, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always been the kind of person who is attracted to people who are weird, different, individual, or artistic. You love people who are not carbon copies of everyone else, and you've even gotten yourself involved with people who border on dangerous, or destructive.

You had an affair with someone who fell so in love with you that they seemed to have lost their mind; it went from fun to "Get me out of here!" in only a few weeks.

You got yourself out of there, and it felt good to escape; phew! That was a close call.

And now, that person has contacted you again. It's the Moon trine Pluto and suddenly you're on guard again, waiting for this person to interrupt your now happy life without them in it. The nerve! This freak actually wants back in, after all the trouble they caused. You won't let them in, Leo. But they will try.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you move on, Sagittarius, you move on for good. You are not the person who looks back, and generally, when you decide to end something — that's it. It's over. Unilaterally or otherwise, when you tire of a person, place, or thing, you call it: finished. And so when Moon trine Pluto moves the hand of an ex of yours who suddenly thinks it's a great idea for the two of you to get back together, you can't help but bellow out a laugh that is louder than a sonic boom.

Oh, how you pity them, with their false hope and their lack of imagination.

Can't this person just rot in peace, over there, in the land of exes? There's nothing to worry about here. Just chalk it off as part of your unlimited ability to charm. Apparently, this ex of yours is still under your spell. What to do, what to do.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon trine Pluto has you thinking about your ex, and that's never a good sign, because every time you think about them, they show up. And guess what? It's happening again. You have to ask yourself if this is something you really want, because Capricorn, it may just be.

You have been trying to convince yourself that you are way past this person's affections and that you want nothing to do with them. Yet, you still think of them, and at times you even shed a tear thinking about how things ended. But — are they really over?

You need to be honest with yourself here because you keep on sending out that beacon, and they keep on responding. You are becoming a psychic tease. You throw out a lifesaver, and then you reel it in before they have a chance to grab it. Will you do the same again, during Moon trine Pluto, when this person comes back into your orbit?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.