The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, March 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 18, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Full Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Virgo first thing in the morning before 4 a.m. EST, and it will be the only one that takes place in the sixth solar house, which focuses attention on health, small pets, daily details, and sometimes clearing away old energy to make room for the new, a.k.a Spring cleaning.

This Full Moon, which is known as a period of releasing energy since the Moon reflects the Sun's light back to the Earth, is opposite the watery energy of the Pisces Sun.

This Pisces Sun is connected to Neptune, the planet of lies and deception, so be careful when you are going through things.

Be aware that attachment to things can creep up or detachment of people to a higher measure than usual can give you the impression that you either need something more than is real or that you should banish things from your life, prematurely.

The daily horoscopes for all zodiac signs on Friday, March 18, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon is finally here, Aries, and this lunar phase activates your drive to get things in order, especially the area of your health.

The little tasks that you've allowed to fall to the wayside are not going to be blaring and asking for your attention. This is the time of year to be sure that you have everything in order and are ready to create something amazing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Virgo Full Moon activates your romance and creativity sector, so it's time to set aside any feelings or concerns you have felt about showing someone you care about them.

You might want to take a more gentle and professional approach, especially if you're certain that the feelings are mutual.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The final lunar phase that comes before the New Moon in two weeks is here. This critical point in astrology is about you focusing on your family and keeping things in order even if it feels crazy and unorganized at first.

You will enjoy being around older family members who also are mentors. If you have been looking for someone who can be there for you as a leader or adult authority figure, now is a beautiful time to search for a mentor or someone who can teach you some things you need to work on.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon opens up your conversation sector, and when you're a Cancer, that's not always the easiest thing to do.

You may find that you're ready to say what's been on your mind. You may have been holding back lately that you have nothing to lose.

Honestly, especially when the Moon is in Virgo, this will be the best policy for you the rest of this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon is often referred to as a time of release, but that may not be too wise when it comes to money.

The Full Moon in Virgo can open your mind to letting go of negative attitudes regarding money. But, you'll also want to be careful not to overspend or give your power away by reaching for the credit card in the name of retail therapy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You cannot do certain things when you're unprepared, but the Full Moon in Virgo is an encouraging sign for you to start pondering what areas of your life need to improve the most.

This is the top of self-care and your to-do list, Virgo, where you put yourself first and do not worry too much about the why or how you'll accomplish some me-time. Instead, you'll find a way to pencil it into your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon in Virgo activates your hidden enemies sector, but the truth is you're aware of who your enemies are.

You have sensed them for some time. But the blinders are going to fall off, and you'll no longer be looking through rose-colored glasses.

It's not easy to acknowledge you're wrong about a person when you know that things have been off, but better now than never.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A friend may start to ease their way out of your life. It's painful but timely, and you cannot deny someone's fate.

You might try to pull back because you have a big emptiness that they used to fill when you were together as a team.

But, the thing to do now is to go out and have fun. Visit with others and enjoy some time to get to know new individuals with whom you have something in common to laugh and talk about.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A passion project that lost steam or ended up going from the dream gig to a living nightmare is suddenly one you prefer not to entertain or give room in your life further.

It's been the means to an end, but this Full Moon has you questioning the meaning of your time and how you'd like to spend it. Perhaps it's time to start rethinking what type of work you'd like to do and aim for a new career.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your hopes and dreams may get revived due to the only Full Moon that takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Dismissing old ways of thinking and embracing a new personal philosophy can be what you start to seek, and the good news for you is that this Full Moon's energy lasts through the summer, so you have plenty of time to figure things out.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon in Virgo activates your secrets sector, and when this lunation takes place here, you may discover something hidden from you.

A person's intentions will start to reveal themselves, and you can make wiser decisions as a result of their honesty — at least this time around.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your love life gets a boost, but it may come in the form of a breakup.

You may have someone you thought you'd like suddenly ghost you, or perhaps you decide to shut the door on a situation that seemed promising but turned out not to be what you expected.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.