3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During The Moon In Sagittarius On March 22 - 24, 2022

Lucky for three zodiac signs who find a soulmate during the Moon in Sagittarius, things are looking up at the start of Aries season in the love department.

If one is to find their soulmate, then one would absolutely have to be in the right place at the right time, and during the right transit, and March 22 - 24, 2022 seems promising.

That transit would be Moon in Sagittarius, and if there were ever a transit that could bring soulmates together, it's this one. Now, remember, we've just entered Aries, which means that everything we do comes with a power punch behind it.

So, between the unimaginably strong energy of Aries and the expansive, mind-blowing potential of Moon in Sagittarius, let's just say that all is possible — and that includes finding one's soulmate.

Being at the right place at the right time isn't something you can plan, and yet, those are the variables that cause the connection to happen.

In a way, if you are one of the people who will find their soulmate during Moon in Sagittarius, you'll probably just fall right into place and have to do nothing to make it happen.

It's your fate, and soulmate connections are always tied to a fate we can barely control. In other words, you are in the right place at the right time, right now.

Moon in Sagittarius opens the gates to possibility. And in this case, believing is seeing, and not the other way around. If you suspect that you have a soulmate out there, someone who is meant just for you, then you will bring it into existence by the power of your will.

Soulmate connections aren't ordinary experiences; they are meaningful and profound. Moon in Sagittarius allows for these experiences to happen, and for certain signs — your time is now.

When the stars align during the Moon in Sagittarius on March 22 to 24, 2022, these three zodiac signs find their soulmate:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here's where we come to define what soulmate means, in your world. For you, your soulmate already exists as your partner. What Moon in Sagittarius brings out in you is the ability to see it as such.

You know that you love your partner and that you've always had a very special relationship with them, but soulmate?

What even is that and why would you care? You don't need to care, Gemini, but know this: the person you've chosen to spend your life with is as close as you'll ever get to be with your soulmate, and being that this life is short, sweet and the only one you'll be living, you might as well celebrate what you have.

You are fortunate; the person you are with is as soulmate-y as it will get for you, and that's a good thing.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When Moon in Sagittarius is in town, Cancer is a happy camper. And what makes you happiest is when the home is in order and your love life is drama-free. You feel that if you are with someone who causes any of these things to go wrong, then you're not with the right person, and you'd be right.

It's hard to please a Cancer, but not impossible.

It would take a soulmate kind of connection to make you happy, and being that you're an incredibly talented magician, you will be able to single out who is right for you and who is a no-go.

During Moon in Sagittarius, you'll find someone who is not only perfect for you but perfectly suited for all the things you love and respect. Hey, they might even be a fellow Cancerian, this soulmate of yours.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your soulmate is here, and you know exactly who it is. While the world insists that soulmates are these nearly fictional lovers who know us so well that they can tell where we were during our fifth life, you know what 'soulmate' means to you. And it has nothing to do with a lover and all to do with a friend.

You don't need a sexual relationship with the person you call 'soulmate'. It's trust that built this friendship, and that trust comes easily and freely.

The person you trust above all others, even your partner, is your best friend. They are your soulmate. You know it, they know it, and the connection that the two of you share feels like its been going on since the beginning of time. Maybe the two of you were hunter-gatherers together, back in the old-old-old days!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.