3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Gets Found Out During The Moon Trine Mercury Starting March 21, 2022

Ah, Moon trine Mercury. Nothing spells gossip, misunderstandings, and rumors better than Moon trine Mercury. So, if you have a secret that you really-really-really need to keep to yourself, then say this magic word with me now: FUGGEDABOUDIT.

That's New York slang for "your secret isn't safe with me." Capiche?

Here's the deal: Moon trine Mercury is all about good intentions, but those intentions are blind, meaning that this transit wants open, honest communications to occur and promotes them throughout its course.

Unfortunately, WE are not as generous and honest as Moon trine Mercury. Between the transit and the human, we can probably expect many super tight secrets to be revealed. And if those secrets have anything to do with having an affair on the side, then prepare yourself, signs: exposure is coming your way.

You better have an air-tight alibi if you intend to get away with this one.

And, if you've been secretly wishing for exposure just so that you can live in the truth, well, then your dream is about to come true.

It isn't an altogether terrible transit here; it can give you the ability to free yourself from a partnership that’s exhausted you. What being exposed does for you is that it makes you confront the truth:

Are you having an affair because you're unhappy at home, and are you hoping to get caught so that you can get it over with already? We shall see. (And yes, your secret will be revealed.)

Like it or not, these 3 zodiac signs whose secret affair gets found out starting on March 21, 2022, and here's why, per astrology.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Face it, you knew this would happen someday. You just didn't know when it was going to happen. Well, there's a good chance the stars well protected you for the duration of your secret affair, but you know how the stars are — they move along, and if you don't catch up, you get caught in the lurch, and that, my friend, is what's going to happen.

Think of it as "nice while it lasted." Your affair is going to be exposed.

And, if you step back and think about it, you probably did something to make it happen.

It's a passive-aggressive move on your part, but in the long run, you nudged this secret out into the open. Moon trine Mercury just gave you an assist, but the reality is, you more than likely wanted your secret affair to be revealed.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When it rains, it pours, Libra, and it will pour all over you during Moon trine Mercury. You have been a very deceptive person. That's the kindly way of saying that you're a big fat liar, and what's happened is that the people you are deceiving are about to find out exactly what you've been up to.

So, if you've been having a secret affair, or two, or three, get ready for all persons involved to come at you with broken, angry hearts.

You thought you could have it all, and you feel that this is your life, so why not have as many affairs as possible?

The only reason you've kept it (or them) a secret is because nobody wants to deal with a person who can't commit. So, you lie to everyone and tell them that you are exclusively theirs. Your cover is about to be blown. Duck!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You knew you were doing the wrong thing when you threw yourself into this affair thing, and now you are quite certain that your life is going to fall apart due to this ridiculous move of yours. You're not even sure it's worth it, as you're not positive that you even like the person you're having an affair with.

But, you will pay the price for this side-gig of yours, and you know it.

It's all so not worth the pain, yet you made this move, and now it's yours to deal with. And not only that — you get to hurt someone in the process.

Yeah, Moon trine Mercury is about to bring you to your knees. It's all about regret, going over mistakes, and having to deal with the fact that you have also really and truly hurt someone in your life. "Yikes" is your word of the day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.