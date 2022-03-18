3 Zodiac Signs Who End A Toxic Relationship During Moon Trine Venus Starting March 19, 2022

Because this is a very difficult time for human beings here on Earth, we gravitate towards that which is easy; in fact, each of the zodiac signs need a break and if we are to endure this strange world that we live in, we want that break to give us very few hassles.

Everything is hard. We get the point. Life is hard, and yes, we're humbled. And we are very aware that there will be more humbling involved in the future.

While we can't control many things, we can at least try to steer certain aspects in our lives towards positivity, especially when those things concern our relationships.

We want a love that's easy — and some want it more than others.

For those of us who are no longer interested in the drama or the games that go along with a toxic relationship, there's a road of possibility that lies in the mind, and when we are entertained by Moon trine Venus, we will be able to manifest that ideal state in reality.

What we want is a relationship that's not toxic or draining. We want a love that doesn't betray us or leave us in a state of panic.

That's where Moon trine Venus comes in. It's not that this transit will deliver 'easy love' but it will help some signs of the Zodiac discover that that's what they want and that it's a worthwhile pursuit.

Easy love...it's doable. Hard to believe, but it is. If both parties agree to a no-drama existence at the top, they may hold the key to a successful (and easy) love affair.

The three zodiac signs who end toxic relationships in favor of a drama-free love during Moon trine Venus:

If they can't have it, then it's bye-bye to their existing relationships until further notice, starting March 19, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have had it up to the teeth with toxic relationships and difficult people. You are so in touch with your own self-worth that you no longer believe you should be subject to high drama and difficult situations in love. In fact, as of today, Moon trine Venus, you will be calling it quits on hard-to-deal-with love affairs.

You're ready to treat yourself well, and if it means that you need to take a break from playing the love game, then that's OK with you.

You believe that you deserve only the best, and you are prepared to wait it out because the truth is, you're overthrowing yourself to the lions. Enough of the drama queens and kings. What you want is an easy-going love; one that you can depend on, and trust.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Not only are you sick to death of being with someone who makes every single thing a thousand percent more difficult than it ever needs to be, but you're also tired of not saying anything to help it.

Because of Moon trine Venus, you are put in touch with your own feelings, and some of those feelings revolve around a sense of guilt; you've not been good to yourself.

You've allowed others to mess with your peace, and although you've been a little too deeply involved in the drama of others, you really want out.

You're like the mob boss who can no longer handle the business. You want it easy. And if you can't get it easy, you want OUT. This transit will help you decide what to do with your life and your toxic relationship. Will you stick around for more drama and mayhem? That's one's up to you, Libra.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon trine Venus brings out your sentimental side and that means you'll be in a forgiving mood when it comes to your very, very troublesome partner. You fell in love with a person who is unstable and they make your life very hard at times. But still, you love them; you just wish they'd take it all a little easier.

Well, if you are honest with yourself 'a little easier' is the understatement of the century.

What you want during this time is for everything to snap back to the way it once was, which, you have a suspicion, will never happen.

Ah, the good old days, where did they go? You love those old days when life was free and easy, and your partner's antics weren't so over the top. Still, you are somewhat 'stuck' with this person. Let's just say this day will be full of compromise for you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.