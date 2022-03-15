Your daily horoscope for March 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Full Moon arrives early in the morning, and when it takes place in the earth, the mutable zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a big deal.

Virgo rules health, routines, daily duties, and small pets.

She's known for nurture and care and is associated with the number 6. Virgo is the opposite of Pisces, so this Full Moon is a wake-up call from the sleepy haze we've experienced during Pisces season.

The Full Moon in Virgo, also known as the 'Snow' Moon, is the only one that will take place in the sixth solar house of astrology this year.

Virgo is known for tending to the details and spring cleaning. So, if you've been itching to clear away clutter, create a new health-related routine or have things to do for your pets, the rest of the month, now is the time to set your mind to do it.

The energy of this month's Full Moon begins to wane after its peak hits around 3:30 a.m. EST. So, you have three months to enjoy this lunation that encourages order in your life — for the well-being of yourself and others.

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's going to be a busy day, Aries. So, do the work necessary to make your life better by focusing on the little things that add up to great gains.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of daily duties, and your routine can be a deal-breaker or a deal maker. Let it be the first thing you approach if you want to see a difference happen rapidly or need to make a change.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Aim to beautify your world by tending to the details because they matter so much more than you realize.

The perfect time is now, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of creativity, so a change can be a wonderful way to start.



Plan out the intentions you hope to set for this month. Let go of what isn't working and improve your schedule. Seek help if you need it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, wear your heart on your sleeve. Make room in your day to connect with the people you love.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home and the family, and this is the perfect time to plan ahead for your upcoming summer vacation.

If you typically make plans for the holidays during the summertime months, consider what you will need to do to make travel a possibility this year now.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Speak clearly, and try not to mince words. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication, and how you craft your message will matter.

You may find it easier to write points you want to hit down so that you don't forget them.

If you have a PowerPoint or a speech to prepare for, the next few days are great for you to work on your project.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's great to be frugal and to save what you can.



The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of money, and it's always wise to consider carefully the items you plan to buy and to be sure that they are needs and not just wants. Do a personal inventory of your overall budget.

Pay attention to where you see gaps and how you might improve your spending and savings plan, during the challenges that come with the current economy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Don't pick your flaws apart and be too harsh on yourself.

The Moon enters your zodiac and identity sector, and it can be so easy to think critically about who you are and what you do each day.

But, try to be gentle on yourself, Virgo. You know that you try hard each day to do the right things.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Pick up a new study of interest that stimulates your mind as much as your passion.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of higher learning, and this can be a wonderful time to buy a set of tarot cards for personal use.

With the Full Moon coming tomorrow, you can use the energy to charge your deck and try your hand at a reading.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a practical side to your social life, and it's important to note that who you hang out with says much about who you are and what you stand for.

Connections matter, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of friendships, so expand your social network by attending events, going out a little more for personal and professional reasons.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Always be prepared for an opportunity since you never know where the road may lead. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of social status, and one way you can grow your career is to network.

Reach out to new contacts on LinkedIn or join a few groups that mastermind or share information on topics you're passionate about but also have a professional purpose.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What do you believe in, Capricorn?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of personal philosophy, and this can draw your attention to spiritual things such as meditation, prayer, and even attending events that encourage psychic connections. So dig into your faith and cultivate it. Nourish your mind, body, and soul.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What do you need and also what would you like to offer others?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of shared resources, and this is an ideal time to meet with an investment advisor regarding wills, investments, and your overall financial portfolio. So, tend to these areas and prepare for the future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Do you know what you're looking for in a partner? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of commitment, and this is a good time to review your desires and wants in the perfect mate.

You can write a list of characteristics and traits that you feel would make you happy, then ask the universe to help you meet that special person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

